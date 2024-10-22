Tallinn publishes snow clearing map for coming winter

A map of streets Tallinn City Government will remove snow from this winter was unveiled on Tuesday. The majority are in Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn.

The snow clearing map shows which sidewalks the city has promised to clean across the capital.

The city chose to expand its role in Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn these districts have high amounts of pedestrian traffic, Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Many people live, work, and move around in Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn. These districts, with their narrow, winding sidewalks, have received less attention in snow removal compared to others," said Pere.

The map is preliminary and does not include information about city-owned schools, hospitals and other public facilities. However, Pere stressed snow will be cleared from the sidewalks at schools, hospitals, and other public institutions.

Pärtel-Peeter Pere. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The Old Town is not marked on the map as the area is considered an outdoor area where pedestrians can move freely on all streets. The city already removes snow from this area.

In the spring, Pere said the council would keep all sidewalks free of snow, but earlier this month admitted this would not be possible.

"I am sincerely very sorry that I have made this expectation so high in people," he said at the beginning of October.

However, this winter, Tallinn will clear snow from an additional 60 kilometers of sidewalks in Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn, the council said.

The city also promises stricter supervision of clearing activities to ensure the correct and timely removal.

10 centimeters of snow blanketed Tallinn on April 23, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department's contractors are responsible for clearing the main roads and larger areas. Snow is cleared from smaller streets by local contractors.

The city also clears sidewalks next to high-traffic roads, which are essential for pedestrian safety since walking on the road itself is not safe.

The Urban Environment and Public Works Department reminds citizens that many sidewalks are the responsibility of the property owner adjacent to the road, who must also ensure ice removal if necessary.

For this, granite grit with a grain size of 2-6 mm may be used. The use of ash, sand, or chlorides is not permitted.

The city provides free granite grit to apartment associations and private homeowners, with more information available from district offices.

