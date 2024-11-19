Heavy snow expected to fall across Estonia

Snow is expected to fall across Estonia on Wednesday and a level two "dangerous" weather warning has been issued by the Environment Agency.

The orange level two warning means "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast." People are asked to be "very vigilant", stay aware of the weather forecast, and follow advice from authorities.

The agency said heavy snowfall – up to 8 centimeters, sleet, and blizzards are expected on Wednesday. There will be strong winds on the coast and slippery roads. It is expected to melt as the temperature will hover around 9 degrees (C).

The warning is in place in Harju, Saare, Hiiu, Pärnu, Lääne and Ida-Viru counties. See information for each region here.

The Transport Administration warned of bad road conditions in south and central Estonia on Wednesday morning.

The warning issued on November 19, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

Mayor: Tallinn prepared

The City of Tallinn said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it is on high alert to ensure snow clearing and de-icing operations are carried out effectively.

"On behalf of the City of Tallinn, I urge everyone to exercise greater caution on the roads: maintain a safe distance, drive with calmness, and allow extra time to reach your destination. This way, everyone can arrive home safely and even have time to build the first snowman of the season with their children," said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

The snow clearing map shows which sidewalks across Tallinn are cleared by the city. Additional information about winter maintenance, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on the city's new webpage.

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department and its maintenance partners will clear snow from main roads and other key areas.

Snow on smaller streets and roads within neighborhoods will be handled by district-level maintenance partners.

The city will also clear sidewalks along major roads with high foot traffic, where it is unsafe for pedestrians to walk on the roadway. De-icing is conducted alongside snow clearing.

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department reminds residents that the responsibility for clearing many sidewalks lies with the owners of adjacent properties, who are also required to carry out anti-slip treatment when necessary.

The recommended anti-slip material is granite grit with a particle size of 2-6 mm. The use of ash, sand, or chlorides is not permitted.

District governments provide free granite grit to apartment associations and private homeowners; those interested should contact their district office.

For questions about snow clearing, residents can contact Tallinn's helpline at 14 410.

Issues can also be reported using the cleanliness and landscaping information system map application: https://hhhis.tallinn.ee/.

