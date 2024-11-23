X!

Drivers urged to postpone non-essential journeys in Pärnu County

News
Road conditions in Pärnu County.
Road conditions in Pärnu County. Source: Tark Tee
News

Drivers are urged to avoid driving on state roads in Pärnu County due to heavy snowfall for 24 hours from 9 a.m. on Saturday unless necessary, the Transport Administration said. Drivers with summer tires should postpone their trips.

The agency will establish a special maintenance routine during this time to clear roads.

"Residents of the region are asked not to travel on national roads unless there is a special need. Drivers of heavy goods vehicles are asked to wait for the weather to improve in car parks if possible," the agency said.

It added: "Drivers with summer tires should postpone their trips." 

All road maintenance equipment in Pärnu County is in operation, focusing first on clearing primary and main roads, which means secondary roads may not yet be attended to. Additionally, fallen trees have obstructed maintenance efforts on some roads.

Snowfall is expected to continue falling on Saturday and roads will be slippery.

The agency says drivers need to be aware of the weather conditions, plan extra time for travel, reduce speed when necessary, avoid risky maneuvers, and maintain safe following distances.

The maximum permitted speed is not a mandatory target and is not suitable for conditions involving snowstorms, heavy snowfall, or icy roads.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:54

Haapsalu seeks answers over expensive cobblestone pavement defects

12:57

Tallinn plans to plant a tree for every baby born in the capital

11:21

Report: Estonia must become more hospitable to attract more tourists

10:25

Baltic state's largest solar park under construction in Estonia

09:54

Tartu's 2025 budget reduced by 10 percent

09:27

Drivers urged to postpone non-essential journeys in Pärnu County

08:52

Employers may be given powers to make flexible agreements with staff

22.11

Uus-Kiviõli oil shale mine developers expect increase in mining capacity

22.11

Theorbo virtuoso Matthew Wadsworth to ERR: I discovered this instrument by accident

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

22.11

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality Updated

22.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

22.11

Old Harbor tramline to open November 29

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy

21.11

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

21.11

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo