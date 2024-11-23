Drivers urged to postpone non-essential journeys in Pärnu County

Drivers are urged to avoid driving on state roads in Pärnu County due to heavy snowfall for 24 hours from 9 a.m. on Saturday unless necessary, the Transport Administration said. Drivers with summer tires should postpone their trips.

The agency will establish a special maintenance routine during this time to clear roads.

"Residents of the region are asked not to travel on national roads unless there is a special need. Drivers of heavy goods vehicles are asked to wait for the weather to improve in car parks if possible," the agency said.

It added: "Drivers with summer tires should postpone their trips."

All road maintenance equipment in Pärnu County is in operation, focusing first on clearing primary and main roads, which means secondary roads may not yet be attended to. Additionally, fallen trees have obstructed maintenance efforts on some roads.

Snowfall is expected to continue falling on Saturday and roads will be slippery.

The agency says drivers need to be aware of the weather conditions, plan extra time for travel, reduce speed when necessary, avoid risky maneuvers, and maintain safe following distances.

The maximum permitted speed is not a mandatory target and is not suitable for conditions involving snowstorms, heavy snowfall, or icy roads.

