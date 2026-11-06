Ukrainian citizen sentenced to prison in Estonia for migrant smuggling

A Pärnu court sentenced a 37-year-old Ukrainian citizen to a year and ten months in prison for smuggling migrants into Estonia, with expulsion and an entry ban to follow.

On October 4, police detained Oleksandr Suvorov in Mäeküla, Järva County, where four people who had entered Estonia illegally were found in his vehicle: one Algerian citizen and three Somali citizens.

Under an expedited procedure, Pärnu District Court sentenced Suvorov to one year and ten months in prison, with two months to be served immediately.

The remaining sentence was suspended for a probationary period of two and a half years, provided he commits no further intentional crimes.

Estonian police stopped Oleksandr Suvorov's car in Järva County. October 2026. Source: PPA

After serving his term, Suvorov will be ordered to leave the country and barred from reentering Estonia for five years.

Under Estonian law, anyone bringing a foreign national across the border illegally can face up to three years in prison, or up to seven years if the foreigner's health or life is put at serious risk.

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