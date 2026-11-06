X!

Ukrainian citizen sentenced to prison in Estonia for migrant smuggling

News
Tallinn Prison. Photo is illustrative.
Tallinn Prison. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A Pärnu court sentenced a 37-year-old Ukrainian citizen to a year and ten months in prison for smuggling migrants into Estonia, with expulsion and an entry ban to follow.

On October 4, police detained Oleksandr Suvorov in Mäeküla, Järva County, where four people who had entered Estonia illegally were found in his vehicle: one Algerian citizen and three Somali citizens.

Under an expedited procedure, Pärnu District Court sentenced Suvorov to one year and ten months in prison, with two months to be served immediately.

The remaining sentence was suspended for a probationary period of two and a half years, provided he commits no further intentional crimes.

Estonian police stopped Oleksandr Suvorov's car in Järva County. October 2026. Source: PPA

After serving his term, Suvorov will be ordered to leave the country and barred from reentering Estonia for five years.

Under Estonian law, anyone bringing a foreign national across the border illegally can face up to three years in prison, or up to seven years if the foreigner's health or life is put at serious risk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Court upholds school's request for an earlier start to the day against parents' wishes

17:01

Ukrainian citizen sentenced to prison in Estonia for migrant smuggling

16:46

Estonia mulls additional support as competition for EU research grants intensifies

16:29

Estonia allows banks to suspend suspicious payments to combat internet fraud

16:10

Defense official: Russia is stepping up attacks on civilian infrastructure

16:00

Maritime Museum orders €1 million research vessel from Latvia

15:41

Justice chancellor flags concern over conscripts' dental care access

15:31

PÖFF artistic director: We're a discovery festival for new voices in cinema

15:19

Estonian refugee couple still promoting their homeland's culture in Atlanta

14:51

Taru Nature House picked Estonia's wooden building of the year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Milk in plastic bags becomes a deficit in Estonian stores

05.11

Israeli airline planning direct Tallinn–Tel Aviv flights from spring

05.11

North Korean hackers are targeting Estonia's IT experts, report finds

05.11

Gallery: Hyena pups back at Tallinn Zoo after 17-year absence

11:23

New US troop rotation arrives in Estonia after summer gap

05.11

Estonia to pay for around 200 conscripts' language training annually

05.11

Nude blackmail of British soldier at Tapa raises security concerns

09:29

Swedish prisoners' insubordination brings stricter regime to Tartu Prison

05.11

Eesti Energia plans to cut 10 percent of workforce Updated

05.11

Court convicts three brothers over four years of forced labor

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo