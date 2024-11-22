Road conditions in central Estonia difficult after snowfall

Drivers are being urged to drive cautiously in Viljandi, Pärnu and Jõgeva counties after heavy snowfall has created "very difficult" conditions on the roads.

In some areas, more than 20 cm (8 inches) of snow has already fallen, and continuous snowfall is forecast to last until tonight.

The stretches from southwest to northeast from Ikla, passing through Viljandi to Padaor on the Narva road, the Transport Administration said on Friday morning.

Among major roads, the most difficult conditions are currently on the Tallinn–Tartu Highway between Koigi and Puurmani in Jõgeva County, the Imavere–Viljandi road in its entirety, and the Valga–Uulu road near Mõisaküla.

"Road maintenance crews are fully deployed and doing their best, but as priority is given to major roads, smaller roads may be difficult to pass in places," the agency said.

"Drivers using summer tires are strongly advised not to drive in these areas today. In snow-covered regions, please reduce your speed and maintain a greater following distance than usual."

When planning a trip, check the road conditions on the TarkTee portal in English, Estonian, and Russian.

