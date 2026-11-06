New US troop rotation arrives in Estonia after summer gap

A new rotation of U.S. troops has arrived in Estonia and has already been in the country for more than a week.

"We confirm the presence in Estonia of Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army for its planned nine-month rotation," U.S. Embassy spokesperson Kelli Long told ERR.

"The official ceremony marking the beginning of the unit's mission, during which the unit will raise its colors to mark the official start of its presence across the Baltic states, will take place later this month in Lithuania," she added.

Defense Minister Martin Herem said the American unit's advance team and equipment have already been in Estonia for more than a week.

The previous U.S. unit left Estonia during the summer, and at the time it was not yet known exactly when the next rotation would arrive.

Then-Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the gap in the troop presence was the result of the Pentagon's review of U.S. forces in Europe.

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