Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Reform) said the United States' official plans will become clear by the beginning of winter, after U.S. outlet Bloomberg reported that U.S. troop cuts in Europe will be smaller than feared.

The United States has been reviewing its forces in Europe for over a year. The U.S. position should be officially clear by the end of autumn or the beginning of winter, he said.

"I am of the opinion that nothing very dramatic will happen. The most important thing is that Europe takes more responsibility, but the United States will nevertheless remain one of the most important security guarantors in Europe in the future," Tsahkna said.

The United States has around 80,000 troops in Europe. According to Bloomberg, Germany will be the worst affected, where 37,000 American troops are currently stationed.

However, NATO's eastern flank could be strengthened.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: ERR

"This has been our message, together with the countries on the eastern flank, that there is actually a need for a greater American presence on the eastern flank. I would certainly like to hope that the United States, together with NATO, will understand in the long term that Russia is the threat against which we must build our security," Tsahkna said.

Chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said that although little is known about the U.S.' plans, it can be assumed big cuts will not be made.

"One confirmation of this is the return of a U.S. Army unit to Estonia. Also to Lithuania. Negotiations are currently underway, for example, between the United States and Poland to establish a permanent US military base in Poland – all of these are positive developments for us," Mihkelson said.

Marko Mihkelson. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Chairman of the National Defense Committee Peeter Tali said the White House has also repeatedly emphasized the importance of investment in national defense.

"NATO's border countries have been steadily increasing their investments in national defense, and I mean Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and also Romania. Naturally, forward-deployed forces have a deterrent effect. The most important thing is that the Americans are present with their capabilities that NATO's other allies do not have," Tali said.

He saiid there are fewer than 10 capability gaps that the Americans can fill, including satellite communications and intelligence, the coordination of fire strikes and ballistic missile defense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!