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Justice chancellor flags concern over conscripts' dental care access

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Dentist's tools.
Dentist's tools. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) conscripts serving in a Tallinn-based unit have been facing difficulties getting dentist appointments, the acting chancellor of justice found.

The Office of the Chancellor of Justice inspected the Strategic Communications Center of the EDF's Cyber Command on August 11 to review conscripts' service conditions and assess whether their rights were being protected.

During the inspection, officials toured the unit's Filtri tee facilities and spoke with active duty servicemembers and conscripts.

In a letter to the center's commander, Capt. Raiko Jäärats, Deputy Chancellor of Justice and adviser Olari Koppel, serving as acting chancellor of justice, said conscripts are legally entitled to see a doctor and dentist, but accessing dental care has proved difficult. One conscript told inspectors that reaching the dentist had been difficult.

Under the current system, conscripts must call the dental office at their place of service or ask their squad leader for help arranging an appointment; those experiencing pain should go to the medical center.

If the dentist can't take the conscript's call, they call back once they can — but conscripts themselves may be unavailable to answer.

"As a result, more than ten weeks may pass between contacting the dentist and getting an appointment," Koppel wrote.

Timely care a must

Citing the chief dentist, Koppel noted that a new patient registration system has been in development since September which should make it easier for conscripts to contact the dentist's office and get seen sooner.

Until the new system is in place, however, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice has asked the Cyber Command's Strategic Communications Center to ensure conscripts can get dental care promptly when needed.

The office's inspection also found too few toilets in the unit's conscripts' barracks and no suitable space for them to spend their leisure time.

The indoor gym was also found to be too small to accommodate everyone interested in working out, with no schedule in place for allocating its use.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

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