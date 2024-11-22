Friday to bring more snow and wintry conditions

Friday's weather in Estonia is set to be wintry still, with snow and strong breezes bringing borderline blizzard conditions in places, meaning drivers should take care on the roads.

It will get milder as we start the new work week, however, with sleet and rain replacing the snow, after a drier interlude Sunday.

Friday night brought snow and sleet in many areas, with blizzard conditions in some places. Temperatures were down to -3 degrees Celsius, though milder in immediate coastal areas.

Drivers should be prepared for slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow.

Morning weather map for Friday, November 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The strong breezes continue in the morning: Southwesterlies of 8-13 meters per second in gusts up to 18 meters per second. The cloud cover will lift on much of the north coast, making for a chillier start to the day, down to -3 degrees, but with no snow.

Elsewhere temperatures of -1 to -2 degrees will be seen, with the snow and sleet confined to the center, west, southwest, and over the islands.

Weather map for Estonia, Friday, November 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Nothing much will change during the day, though virtual blizzard conditions can be expected, meaning care should be taken while driving. The southwesterlies continue, in gusts up to 18 meters per second, driving snow across most of the country.

The mercury will hover around the zero-degree mark during the day and into the evening, when the snow will have eased up.

During the night, it is set to get a little colder still, with mean temperatures of -3 degrees nationwide and lows of -6 degrees. Saturday will similarly be cold and with some snow.

During the day, temperatures will be -2 degrees to zero mostly, up to +3 °C on the coasts, however.

Saturday night into early Sunday morning may bring occasional snow and sleet, but the day is expected to be mostly dry. Nighttime temperatures will average at -3 degrees, daytime at around zero. The skies will clear somewhat on Sunday too, and it will be mostly dry.

Four-day weather outlook, Saturday, November 23 to Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Source: ERR

The good news is that the start of the new work week will be milder, up to +3 degrees average ambient temperatures even at night, on Monday night into Tuesday. These higher temperatures mean the precipitation which will return on Monday will likely fall as sleet or rain, rather than as snow.

The days continue to get shorter in the last month before the solstice. Sunrise is at a little after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, but about 10 minutes later come Tuesday, and sunset will be a bit after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, compared with 3:40 p.m. today, Friday.