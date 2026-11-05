X!

Estonia to pay for around 200 conscripts' language training annually

News
Conscripts.
Conscripts. Source: Riigikaitse.ee
News

Starting January 1, conscripts in Estonia will be required to have at least B1-level proficiency in Estonian, with the state providing free language courses for those who do not meet the requirement.

An amendment to the Military Service Act taking effect on January 1 will introduce a requirement for conscripts to have at least B1-level proficiency in Estonian. To ensure compliance, a government regulation has been drafted establishing a uniform framework for assessing conscripts' language proficiency and organizing language instruction.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the new requirement aims to ensure that conscripts have sufficient language skills to participate safely and effectively in military training conducted in Estonian.

Not all conscripts will have to demonstrate their language proficiency separately, as their records will first be checked against national databases.

"The Defense Resources Agency (KRA) will first determine a conscript's language proficiency level based on data from the Estonian Education Information System and the national test database. This approach will prevent situations in which conscripts have to take a language proficiency exam solely to demonstrate skills already documented in national databases," the explanatory memorandum states.

If the agency is unable to establish a conscript's language proficiency from these records, it will refer them to the national B1-level Estonian language exam administered by the Education and Youth Board. Before assigning a conscript to language classes, their actual proficiency level will be assessed, if necessary, through a separate placement test administered by the Integration Foundation.

Language lessons also online

The state will provide conscripts who do not meet the language proficiency requirement with one free language course. The amount of instruction will depend on participants' initial proficiency levels, ranging from 100 to 250 academic hours.

As not everyone can attend traditional in-person classes, online learning options will also be available. "Language instruction may combine in-person and online learning. This flexibility is particularly necessary when a conscript's place of residence, distance from the training location or other practical circumstances make it difficult to attend regular in-person classes," the authors of the explanatory memorandum said.

As attending courses and exams may involve additional expenses, the law also provides for reimbursement of travel and meal costs. For example, conscripts attending in-person classes will receive €15 for each class attended, up to a maximum of €150 for the entire course, while those traveling from abroad will be eligible for higher reimbursements.

The total cost of implementing the regulation is estimated at approximately €400,000 annually, covering exams, language courses and associated reimbursements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

Gallery: Holger Marjamaa performs with Take 6 in Tallinn

14:47

Estonian PM: Europe needs the ability to build AI power, not just buy it

14:26

Photos: President Madise hosts Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

14:20

Milk in plastic bags becomes a deficit in Estonian stores

14:02

Coding school founder: People who do not use AI universally disadvantaged

13:48

Estonia to pay for around 200 conscripts' language training annually

13:28

North Korean hackers are targeting Estonia's IT experts, report finds

13:06

Nude blackmail of British soldier at Tapa raises security concerns

13:05

Tax Board chief's company fails to file annual reports

13:01

Gallery: Hyena pups back at Tallinn Zoo after 17-year absence

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.11

World's oldest Brandt's bat lives in Estonian cave

09:38

Eesti Energia plans to cut 10 percent of workforce

04.11

Estonian Artists' Association scam case culprits sentenced to prison

04.11

1,000 new apartments to be built in Estonia's smaller towns

02.11

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C

04.11

Former minister Hanno Pevkur to leave politics after 25 years

04.11

Tallinn Zoo leaders clash over future of animal collection

04.11

Service dogs take on greater role as security situation worsens

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

08:58

Trade unions see Estonia's new immigration quota as threat to wages

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo