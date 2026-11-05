Israeli airline planning direct Tallinn–Tel Aviv flights from spring

Israeli airline Arkia plans to launch direct flights between Tallinn and Tel Aviv during next year's summer season, although whether the flights go ahead will also depend on the security situation in the region.

According to Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the Tallinn Airport management board, the flight plans stem from Israeli tour operators' interest in bringing tourists from Israel to Estonia.

"Israeli tour operators have had very positive experiences organizing similar trips to Lithuania and now want to expand their range of destinations to include Estonia. The main aim of the planned air route is therefore to boost inbound tourism to Estonia," Pärgmäe told ERR.

He added that the final details of the route are still being negotiated.

"Tel Aviv has regular international flights to numerous destinations around the world, including several European countries. Whether the planned flights between Tallinn and Tel Aviv ultimately go ahead will, of course, depend on the security situation in the region," Pärgmäe added.

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