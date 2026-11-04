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Tallinn, Tartu airports set new passenger records

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Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Tallinn and Tartu airports saw an increase in passenger numbers in October, setting new monthly records.

Nearly 375,000 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in October, 7.5 percent more than in the same month last year. This was the highest number of passengers recorded in October in the airport's history.

The previous record, set in 2025, was exceeded by 26,000 passengers. In the first 10 months of the year, the airport served 3.27 million passengers, 11 percent more than in the same period last year.

Wizz Air, which has expanded significantly in Tallinn over the past year, contributed the most to the growth in passenger numbers.

In October, the airline offered connections to eight destinations and served 15 percent of all Tallinn Airport passengers. Air Baltic retained its position as the largest airline, with a market share of 23 percent. In total, 24 airlines offered scheduled and charter flights from Tallinn to 55 destinations in October.

"This year's summer season was characterized by a wider choice of destinations than before. New flight connections and increased capacity from airlines gave passengers more options and supported growth in passenger numbers. The October result provides a good summary of a strong summer season. During the winter season, both flight volumes and the choice of destinations traditionally change," said Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the management board of Tallinn Airport.

The vast majority of passengers, 87 percent, used scheduled flights, while charter flights accounted for 13 percent. Charter passengers traveled mainly to Turkey, Egypt and Greece, and to a lesser extent to Italy, Tunisia, Cyprus and Montenegro.

The most popular direct scheduled route in October was Warsaw, followed by Helsinki, Frankfurt, Stockholm and Riga.

The number of flight operations increased by 2.2 percent compared with October last year. A total of 3,955 landings and takeoffs took place, averaging 128 flight operations per day.

Tartu exceeds 5,000-passenger mark for first time

Tartu Airport. Source: Mana Kaasi

Passenger numbers also increased at all of Estonia's regional airports in October. A total of 9,523 passengers were served, compared with 8,614 in October last year.

For the first time, Tartu exceeded the 5,000-passenger mark in a single month, setting a new monthly record with 5,044 passengers.

Kuressaare Airport served 3,112 passengers, Kärdla Airport 1,038, Pärnu Airport 137 and Ruhnu Airfield 192.

Seasonal scheduled flights from Ruhnu to Pärnu and Kuressaare also resumed in October.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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