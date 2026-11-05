X!

Eesti Energia plans to cut 10 percent of workforce

News
Eesti Energia.
Eesti Energia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

State-owned energy group Eesti Energia plans to launch collective layoff consultations on Thursday, with an initial proposal calling for the elimination of about 10 percent of positions across the company.

Despite strong financial results for the first nine months of the year following earlier restructuring efforts, Eesti Energia said further changes are needed to align costs with earning potential and improve efficiency amid an uncertain energy market.

Eesti Energia CEO Andrus Durejko said the company will begin preliminary consultations on November 5 with employees and their representatives regarding collective redundancies. Final figures will be determined after consultations are completed.

Under the initial plan, the cuts would affect about 10 percent of positions across the group.

The company plans to eliminate a total of 390 positions at Enefit Industry, Enefit Power and Eesti Energia AS. Additional reductions are also planned at Enefit OÜ and Elektrilevi.

According to the company, the restructuring will primarily affect non-critical support positions in production units and support functions within central group operations.

Durejko said the changes will not affect service quality, electricity supply security or production continuity. The planned restructuring also does not affect operators at oil production facilities or power plants.

"We understand the negative impact these changes have on employees and the region, and we will do everything we can to support people throughout the process. We will reorganize work where possible, explain available measures and compensation, and provide career support and counseling," Durejko said.

Eesti Energia also released its nine-month financial results on Thursday. Group revenue rose 12 percent year over year to €1.33 billion. EBITDA increased 7 percent to €235 million, while net profit rose 36 percent to €42 million.

Third-quarter revenue increased 38 percent from a year earlier to €389 million. EBITDA reached €60 million, while net profit totaled nearly €2 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Estonia's Tallinna FC Flora in UEFA Youth League giant-slaying win over Chelsea

11:15

SDE's prime ministerial candidate vows to put an end to Estonia's festival of tax changes

10:39

Estonia sees fewer minor ER visits, but no letup in hospital workloads

10:00

Music academy plans expansion on nearby property

09:42

Estonian youths offer arson and property damage services online

09:38

Eesti Energia plans to cut 10 percent of workforce

09:32

14-year-olds could win right to organize protests in Estonia

09:17

Erik Gamzejev: Recipe for Ida-Viru County elections success

08:58

Trade unions see Estonia's new immigration quota as threat to wages

08:24

First conciliation talks fail in doctors, nurses pay dispute

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.11

World's oldest Brandt's bat lives in Estonian cave

04.11

1,000 new apartments to be built in Estonia's smaller towns

02.11

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C

04.11

Expert: After US midterms, Trump may pursue even more disruptive foreign policy

04.11

Former minister Hanno Pevkur to leave politics after 25 years

04.11

Estonian Artists' Association scam case culprits sentenced to prison

04.11

Tallinn, Tartu airports set new passenger records

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

04.11

Tallinn Zoo leaders clash over future of animal collection

04.11

Service dogs take on greater role as security situation worsens

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo