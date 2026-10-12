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Telia to cut 100 jobs in Estonia as telecom group plans 900 layoffs

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Telia storefront at a shopping mall in Tallinn.
Telia storefront at a shopping mall in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Telecommunications and IT provider Telia is cutting around 100 jobs in Estonia, with 900 positions slated for elimination across the group as it seeks to remain competitive.

The company aims to make the necessary decisions by the end of 2026, it said in a press release, noting that Telia has already begun consultations with the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

The restructuring comes as Telia increasingly adopts artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization and automation to reduce costs and remain competitive.

Telia Eesti CEO Andre Visse said the goal is to build a more efficient organization that can adapt to changing customer needs and rapid technological advances.

"Customers increasingly expect more personalized, digital solutions, and technology is evolving faster than ever," Visse said. While these changes create new opportunities, he noted, rising costs still threaten the company's ability to invest and grow.

Telia group seeks stronger localized operations

"To strengthen our competitiveness, we need to make our organization more efficient," the CEO said, adding that the changes should also help ease growing pressure on service prices.

In a press release issued in Sweden, Telia said it "intends to localize its operations further and strengthen the role of its country units in meeting evolving customer needs and delivering profitable growth."

The company, it added, aims to transfer around 220 positions primarily from its central Technology unit to its country-level operations.

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