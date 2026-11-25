The 2026 Media Survey highlights tensions in Estonia's information space. Professional journalism reaches the vast majority of Estonia's population, with Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) playing a central role. At the same time, people's perceptions of media credibility vary significantly depending on the language spoken at home and their political preferences. These differences are most pronounced in how Estonian- and Russian-speaking residents assess coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The survey points to a central challenge for Estonia's media policy: How can we maintain strong and diverse professional journalism while also reaching those who have drifted away from the shared information space?

Professional journalism reaches most people in Estonia

Two opposing claims are often made about Estonia's media landscape. On the one hand, traditional news outlets are said to be losing an increasing share of their audiences to social media. On the other, questions are raised about whether Estonia's small market has room for several strong news organizations. The 2026 media survey, conducted by Turu-uuringute AS and commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, helps shed light on both debates.

According to the survey, 71.8 percent of Estonian residents aged 15 and older follow the news through at least one ERR channel at least once a week. Some 55.9 percent do so through Delfi's Estonian- or Russian-language outlets, while 43.9 percent use Postimees' corresponding outlets. Some 62.4 percent of respondents get their news from social media at least once a week, while 8.4 percent follow Russian media channels with the same frequency.

Some 82.3 percent of the population, or approximately 952,000 people, turn to at least one of Estonia's three largest media organizations — ERR, Delfi or Postimees — for news at least once a week. Among those who follow Postimees for news on a weekly basis, 83.9 percent also use ERR channels at least once a week. The corresponding figure for Delfi's audience is 83.3 percent.

Some 17.7 percent, or around 204,000 people, do not follow any of the three at least once a week. Approximately half of them follow the news through other media outlets, but a significant proportion have become disengaged from the media.

Four different attitude groups in place of a single audience

While overall figures on media consumption provide an overview of the reach of Estonia's information space, they do not reveal significant differences in people's media habits and attitudes. These can be better understood through cluster analysis, which groups people with similar behavioral patterns and attitudes.

The analysis identified four clusters of media users. The largest group, accounting for 51.6 percent of the population, comprises those who trust Estonia's professional media. People in this group rate ERR's credibility highly, consider professional journalism important to democracy and distrust Russian media. Approximately 84 percent of this group speak Estonian at home.

The second cluster comprises people with relatively little exposure to the media who are uncertain in their assessments (21 percent). Negative attitudes toward journalism are not necessarily the defining factor for these individuals. This group is also characterized by a frequent reluctance to make definitive assessments of media outlets. Just over half of the group speak Russian at home.

The third cluster comprises people with varied media consumption habits and moderate levels of trust (20.4 percent). They consume a diverse range of media and follow Russian media and alternative information channels more than those in the first group. Their trust in ERR and private media is moderate. Approximately half of this group also speak Russian at home.

The smallest but socially significant cluster comprises skeptics who have become disengaged from the media (7.0 percent). Their trust in ERR and Estonia's private media is very low and they question professional journalism's contribution to democracy. Approximately three-quarters of this group speak Russian at home. This does not, however, mean that the Russian-speaking population as a whole falls into the skeptic category: People who speak Russian at home are represented in all four groups.

The four clusters demonstrate that Estonia's media landscape cannot be characterized in terms of a single average media user. How should we assess this situation? Is the glass half full or half empty? The data suggest both. Half of Estonia's population actively follows and trusts Estonia's professional media, while the other half of the audience is more doubtful, has limited exposure to Estonia's information space and is consequently less informed about what is actually happening in Estonia.

Trust gap clearest in Ukraine war coverage

Across the population as a whole, ERR is Estonia's most trusted media organization, with 77 percent of respondents considering it trustworthy. The corresponding figures for Postimees and Delfi are 59 percent and 57 percent, respectively. However, these overall figures mask substantial differences between Estonian- and Russian-speaking residents.

Among respondents who speak Estonian at home, 89 percent trust ERR, compared with 53 percent of those who speak Russian at home. The corresponding figures are 70 percent and 38 percent for Postimees and 66 percent and 39 percent for Delfi. The gap is considerable, but it is equally important to note that respondents who speak Russian at home do not automatically place their trust in Russian media outlets: 22 percent consider them generally trustworthy, while 40 percent distrust Russian media.

The differences in perceptions become even more pronounced in responses to the question: "How trustworthy do you consider the following media outlets to be in their coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war?"

While trust in Estonian media outlets remains strong on this issue among respondents who speak Estonian at home, those who speak Russian at home have considerably lower levels of trust in all media outlets — Estonian, Western and Russian alike. A large proportion of people who speak Russian at home do not trust any media outlet's coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Is political bias in the media or the way it's perceived?

Trust in the media is also linked to respondents' political preferences. The survey asked respondents to assess how ERR, Postimees and Delfi cover the activities of political parties registered in Estonia. The results do not directly measure actual media bias, but rather how people perceive coverage of political parties.

An analysis of the responses reveals a reciprocal asymmetry: Supporters of both the governing coalition and the opposition tend to perceive coverage of their political opponents as more favorable than coverage of their own political camp. For example, coalition supporters considered Postimees' coverage of the opposition to be markedly more favorable than its coverage of the coalition. Among opposition supporters, the reverse pattern emerged in the case of both ERR and Delfi.

What sets ERR apart in this comparison is the higher proportion of respondents who consider its coverage neutral. Among coalition supporters, 47.4 percent considered ERR's coverage of the coalition neutral, compared with 25.9 percent for Postimees and 32.1 percent for Delfi. Among opposition supporters, 31.6 percent considered ERR's coverage of the coalition neutral, compared with 22.2 percent for both Postimees and Delfi. ERR also had a higher proportion of respondents who considered its coverage of the opposition neutral.

Respondents consider ERR the most balanced media organization in its coverage of political parties' activities.

At the same time, high ratings for balanced coverage do not mean that ERR's work is beyond criticism or that all segments of society consider its coverage equally trustworthy. The existence of linguistic and political differences demonstrates how difficult it is to achieve a widely shared perception of journalistic impartiality across society.

The influence of political attitudes is also borne out by differences in overall trust in media outlets among supporters of different parties. Supporters of some parties are more distrustful of Estonia's professional journalism and consider social media more trustworthy than other groups do. However, percentages for supporters of smaller parties should be interpreted with caution: These subgroups contain few respondents and individual assessments have a considerable impact on the results.

Analyzing assessments of the overall trustworthiness of media outlets according to respondents' party preferences reveals the following picture.

It is important to note that not using a media outlet does not preclude assessing its political bias. The survey also included assessments from people who do not follow the outlet in question at least once a week. Their opinions may have been shaped by past experiences, other people's views or the public image of media organizations. The issue, therefore, is not just what the media publish, but also how perceptions of journalism take shape in society.

Audience views of ERR activities

Although international research confirms the important role public service media play in supporting the development of democratic societies, it is entirely legitimate to ask whether this also holds true for Estonian Public Broadcasting.

High levels of news consumption and trust alone do not fully answer the question of whether public service media are meeting society's expectations. To answer this, we must also examine how people assess the content, quality and importance of ERR's work.

Some 80.0 percent of respondents consider ERR very or fairly important to Estonian society as a whole. The corresponding figure for Estonian-language private media is 71.4 percent and for Russian-language private media 44.4 percent. The latter difference cannot be interpreted solely as an assessment of media quality: An outlet's language focus inevitably influences how important the population as a whole considers it to be.

Particularly highly rated aspects of ERR's work included showcasing achievements in Estonian cultural life (72.2 percent), giving a voice to people from different walks of life (62.3 percent) and covering developments across Estonia's regions (61.7 percent). Survey participants also positively assessed ERR's role in supporting the development of democracy (59.5 percent) and critically examining developments in society (51.8 percent). In its coverage of important societal issues, thoroughness (62.9 percent), expertise (60.1 percent) and diversity of viewpoints (55.7 percent) received higher ratings.

Differences between language groups must also be taken into account when assessing the extent to which ERR's channels help people understand Estonian society. Among people who speak Estonian at home, 87.4 percent consider the information provided by ERR's Estonian-language channels useful in this regard, compared with 38.3 percent of respondents who speak Russian at home. At the same time, 46.6 percent of respondents who speak Russian at home consider the information provided by ERR's Russian-language channels useful. This demonstrates that public service media's ability to create a shared information space also depends on whether the content they offer is accessible and meaningful to different segments of the population, both in terms of language and substance.

What does all of it mean for Estonia's media policy?

Debates about the funding and role of culture in Estonia intersect with several of the tensions described by Nico Carpentier and Jeffrey Wimmer in the relationship between media and democracy. One such tension arises from competing interests in the regulation of media and, more broadly, culture.

In Estonia's media landscape, this tension manifests itself primarily, though not exclusively, in the search for a balance between the commercial interests of private media and the scope of Estonian Public Broadcasting's activities. Research shows that free media in general and public service media in particular play an important role in the functioning of democratic societies. Claims that public service media undermines the operations of private media have not been substantiated by research.

The purpose of public service media is to serve the public interest, including by informing the population and creating a shared information space (public sphere) — a platform for discussion and the exchange of ideas. Serving the public interest is defined in the Estonian Public Broadcasting Act through ERR's objectives and responsibilities. Does what lawmakers stipulated two decades ago still meet society's needs today?

To answer this question, numerous meetings have been held with representatives of various interest groups and experts over the past four years. The feedback revealed two very clear and opposing demands — expansion versus reduction.

A wide range of stakeholders, communities and institutions want ERR to expand its role, including the volume of content it produces and distributes. They want more stories from different parts of Estonia and the world — more correspondents and a greater permanent presence, including in local municipalities; more commissions for domestically produced television series and films (independent production companies); more coverage of various events (celebrations, award ceremonies and the like); coverage of a wider range of sports (sports enthusiasts and associations); more broadcasts and recordings of theater performances and concerts; more children's programming; greater attention to children and young people; more programs catering to niche audiences; greater use of works by Estonian creators (composers, writers and others) and more commissions for original works; more coverage and in-depth analysis of developments in various cultural fields (art, literature, design, architecture, fashion, subcultures and so on); more high-quality entertainment; more discussions about the problems we face in our lives; better accessibility of media content, including more programming with audio descriptions for visually impaired audiences, better-quality captions for hearing-impaired audiences and sign language interpretation for current affairs and children's programs; more programming in different dialects and languages; more boldness and experimentation; more innovation; greater experimentation with new technologies and platforms; the development and deployment of new apps; greater public access to archives (and, in doing so, adequate remuneration for the creators of the works); more educational media content supporting the full spectrum of lifelong learning; more popularization of science...

The list is far from exhaustive. Does the current Estonian Public Broadcasting Act prohibit fulfilling these wishes? The answer is no. All these expectations are consistent with ERR's statutory objectives and responsibilities. If anything, one could argue that the law requires ERR to fulfill them. The extent to which these wishes can be met is determined by editorial choices, which in turn are constrained primarily by financial resources. ERR already does much of this to some extent in its day-to-day operations and, as demonstrated by the survey results, audiences are fairly satisfied with its work.

Opposing the "expansion" of ERR is a firm demand from representatives of private media to significantly restrict ERR's activities. Above all, they want ERR to stop publishing original written content online — its websites should carry only news and content reflecting what has already aired on radio and television — and to stop producing entertainment. The reasoning behind this is the assumption that ERR's activities weaken the financial performance of private media and, consequently, Estonia's entire information space.

There were also calls for ERR's responsibilities to be defined in greater detail. To illustrate this issue, I will describe the two extremes of the spectrum. At one end, public service responsibilities are defined very broadly — public service media must inform, educate and entertain. At the opposite end are specific responsibilities rigidly prescribed for an extended period (for example, requiring children's programming to be broadcast on Tuesdays). Regulations governing European public service broadcasters predominantly define their responsibilities in similarly broad terms to those used in Estonian law.

Both camps' hopes hinge on the legislature

The biggest problem facing Estonia's information space is not a lack of people who follow professional journalism. News from at least one of Estonia's three largest media organizations reaches more than four-fifths of the population every week. The more serious challenge is how to reach people who encounter news but do not trust its sources and how to engage those whose connection to professional journalism is weak.

Addressing this challenge requires high-quality journalism that is accessible in different languages and across different platforms and that can resonate with diverse groups in society. This includes those who feel left out and whose voices go unheard in public debate. Bridging this divide should be one of the central tasks of media policy and journalism in the years ahead.

This article is based on the "2026 Media Survey," commissioned by the Ministry of Culture and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS. The survey was conducted from September 21 to October 2, 2026. There were 1,010 respondents, of whom 882 participated in an online survey and 128 in telephone interviews. The survey covered Estonian residents aged 15 and older.

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