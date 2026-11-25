While the Ministry of Education wants local schools to teach all children, rural schools struggle to recruit support specialists and pressure to perform well in school rankings undermines inclusive education in urban schools.

When the concepts of enhanced and special support were introduced into legislation eight years ago, just over 9,000 students, or 6.1 percent of all students, required such support. By the previous academic year, that figure had exceeded 15,600, or 9.6 percent.

Jürgen Rakaselg, head of the Ministry of Education and Research's inclusive education department, told ERR that the upward trend is continuing, with similar developments observed elsewhere in Europe.

While the number of children requiring special support, the highest level of assistance, has increased only slightly, the proportion of students requiring lower levels of support has grown considerably.

Rita Punning, principal and mathematics teacher at Krootuse School in Põlva County, which has 68 students, said her experience also reflects the growing proportion of children with special educational needs.

However, she believes smaller rural schools may be better equipped to accommodate these children than large urban schools.

"We have fewer children and teachers know their students, understand their individual characteristics and know how to deal with them," Punning said.

Tõnu Piibur, principal of Tallinn's Pelgulinna School, believes children with difficulties have always been around, but schools have become better at recognizing their needs.

"Things haven't gotten worse, they've gotten better. We no longer abandon these students or label them bad boys or lazy," he said.

According to Rakaselg, improved identification of special educational needs, which are also linked to additional funding, partly explains the increase. However, perceptions of what constitutes normal behavior have also changed.

"What we consider normal has, in a sense, become narrower. Things that previously did not receive as much attention now qualify as requiring support," he said.

Rakaselg also pointed to changing parenting practices, insufficient sleep and difficulties developing concentration and work habits as contributing factors.

Meanwhile, Krootuse School has been unsuccessfully searching for a special education teacher for several years.

"In recent years, we've even offered a full-time position with a teacher's salary, but that hasn't helped either," Punning said.

A University of Tartu study published in 2024 confirmed that shortages of educational support specialists are particularly acute in rural areas. Although the number of support specialists working in Estonian schools has doubled over the past decade, many graduates do not end up working in educational institutions.

Rakaselg stressed that inclusive education should not come at the expense of other students' learning. Schools can employ teaching assistants, adapt teaching methods or organize lessons in smaller groups.

"The benchmark is that teachers must be able to teach and everyone in the classroom must actually be learning," he said.

However, Rakaselg acknowledged that requests for additional classroom assistance often go unanswered by school management or local governments.

"Everyone in this chain hopes the problem will somehow go away or the student will move to another school. We're burning out teachers who are left without support. Much of this is a management issue," he said.

Under Estonian law, a child's designated local school is required to admit and educate them regardless of their support needs. Nevertheless, the ministry receives complaints about schools attempting to pressure families into leaving.

"Parents are not always aware of their rights or that the school is obliged to educate their child, regardless of what level of support they need," Rakaselg said.

Piibur believes such practices are a consequence of school rankings. He compared schools seeking the best examination results by selecting the strongest students to hospitals attempting to reduce mortality rates by admitting healthier patients.

"The purpose of a school cannot be to select the best learners," Piibur said, calling for a more equitable education system and an end to school rankings.

"We're not expecting money from the minister. We're expecting the school system to be put right," he added.

The University of Tartu study found that current funding is insufficient to offer competitive salaries or recruit enough support specialists, teaching assistants and other support staff.

Rakaselg noted, however, that state funding for the operating expenses of students requiring additional support increased from €17.5 million in 2018 to €36.5 million in 2025.

Funding is calculated using a coefficient of two for students requiring enhanced support and four for those requiring special support, meaning allocations increase alongside overall education expenditure.

To alleviate the shortage of support specialists, the ministry is also planning to relax qualification requirements, allowing schools to employ specialists before they complete their university studies.

There are currently no signs that the growing proportion of children requiring educational support will level off, with similar trends evident among preschool children.

Nevertheless, Rakaselg believes the education system is moving in the right direction, as more children who would previously have been educated separately are now attending mainstream schools with additional support.

"As one school principal put it, I'm happy to practice inclusion, but there's no longer a uniform group to include anyone in, because everyone is so different," he said.

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