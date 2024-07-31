Police investigating Tallinn snow clearing bribery suspicion

10 centimeters of snow blanketed Tallinn on April 23, 2024.
10 centimeters of snow blanketed Tallinn on April 23, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Prosecutor's Office suspects three entrepreneurs involved in snow removal in Tallinn of bribery amounting to nearly one million euros, writes Eesti Ekspress.

The former head of municipal services company Tallinna Kommunaalteenused and his colleague are suspected of receiving private sector bribes, as reported by Eesti Ekspress, though no names were disclosed.

The two suspects jointly own a company that provides management services for maintenance work. According to the Prosecutor's Office, this company received €965,000 in criminal proceeds over two years, which the men withdrew as dividends. The company director reportedly received at least €319,000, while his colleague earned €240,000, with some of the money left in the company.

A transport entrepreneur, whose company also handles snow removal, is suspected of giving these bribes.

The suspicions are based on covert surveillance conducted by the Central Criminal Police, which recorded a conversation this year discussing a "gold mine" spanning seven years.

According to the investigation, the conversation was about two major road maintenance contracts signed by the City of Tallinn, with a total value of €73 million.

Under these contracts, Tallinna Kommunaalteenused OÜ is responsible for maintaining major roads and public transport stops in Lasnamäe, Pirita, Nõmme and parts of Mustamäe and the City Center from 2022 to 2029.

There are no allegations against the firm itself in the investigation, and the company's majority owner, Kaur Kuurme, declined to comment on the criminal case.

District Prosecutor Janno Reinkort told Eesti Ekspress that the charges could still change significantly.

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Ekspress

