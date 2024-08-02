Tram numbers 3 and 4 running to Tondi once again

Tallinn tram numbers 3 and 4 are now serving the Tondi tram stop once again, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The area, to the south of the city center, remains closed to road traffic.

The connection to the Tondi terminus was halted in mid-March due to ongoing work to construct a viaduct, a project due to finish at year end.

In another area of town, trams towards Kopli in North Tallinn, whose services halted in spring due to construction work on the Old City Harbor tram extension, are set to resume on August 19.

Tram route 3 terminates at the Tondi stop. Source: TLT

Information on public transport routes in Tallinn is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!