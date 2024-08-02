Tram numbers 3 and 4 running to Tondi once again

News
A tram in Tallinn.
A tram in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn tram numbers 3 and 4 are now serving the Tondi tram stop once again, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The area, to the south of the city center, remains closed to road traffic.

The connection to the Tondi terminus was halted in mid-March due to ongoing work to construct a viaduct, a project due to finish at year end.

In another area of town, trams towards Kopli in North Tallinn, whose services halted in spring due to construction work on the Old City Harbor tram extension, are set to resume on August 19.

Tram route 3 terminates at the Tondi stop. Source: TLT

Information on public transport routes in Tallinn is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:51

Ukrainian ambassador: Estonian residency ideally only for valid passport-holders

08:25

Prime Minister: Economic institute's job is not to talk down Estonian economy

07:56

Tram numbers 3 and 4 running to Tondi once again

07:25

Ott Tänak third after Rally Finland stage one

01.08

Raul Eamets: We have the space to cut bureaucracy, if we really want to

01.08

Nordica fails to submit annual report by deadline

01.08

EDF announces new division commander

01.08

Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

01.08

Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

01.08

Eesti Energia's net profits more than double on year to Q2 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

01.08

Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

01.08

Passenger onboard Tallinn-Helsinki ferry diagnosed with measles

01.08

Estonia strengthens customs control on eastern border to stop sanctions evasion

01.08

Hundreds of travelers still crossing Narva border every day

31.07

Bank of Estonia: Prices in Estonia 98% of EU average last year

01.08

Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo