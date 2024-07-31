Tallinn bus station owner not satisfied with city's building plans

The planned development behind Tallinn Bus Station.
The planned development behind Tallinn Bus Station. Source: Tallinna linnavalitsus
Bus station owner T Grupp is not satisfied with the detailed plan for Juhkentali tänav 48 adopted by the Tallinn City Council, saying it does not take public transport access into account.

Tallinn wants to build a new residential and commercial building – with up to two underground and eight above-ground floors – behind the bus station.

T Grupp's Mart Raamat wants the climate and regional affairs ministries to consult on the plan.

"In the same detailed plan, it is proposed to change the land use designation of the general plan area for public and recreational buildings within the planned area to a mixed-use area for the city center. Until the current owner of the land took over the plot, Juhkentali 48 was used as a transport road, with parking for buses, and was also used by passengers as a 'park and ride' extension to the bus station," he wrote in a letter to Regional and Agriculture Minister Piret Hartman (SDE).

T Grupp says the plan cuts access and future development options.

"It will also reduce the accessibility of the bus station and the possibility of linking the hub to different transport services as envisaged in the development plans," Raamat said.

T Group is looking for help from the state

The board member said both the Ministry of Climate and the Transport Administration should have a say in the plans' approval under the law.

Raamat told the ministry that the company is interested in operating and developing the Tallinn Bus Station in its current location into a modern and passenger-friendly terminal.

"However, to do so, the state and local authorities would need to fulfill their legal obligations and ensure that the right conditions are in place for the development of public transport infrastructure and the promotion of public transport. Until there is clarity on the prospects for the development of national and international long-distance bus services, it will also be difficult to take decisions on new investments to maintain and modernize the user-friendly environment of today's bus stations," Raamat said.

Previously, T Grupp has said the six bus platforms planned for Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal will not solve the problems arising from the detailed plan.

Liven Kodu 17, owner of the plot next to Tallinn Bus Station, wants to build an apartment building on the site.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

