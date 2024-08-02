Deputy mayor: People living close to Tallinn Bus Station not likely to use cars often

Tallinn Bus Station need not worry about residents of a new development on a neighboring plot blocking bus routes with their cars, as they will likely use buses and trams, said Madle Lippus (SDE), deputy mayor of Tallinn in charge of planning, on Vikerraadio.

T Grupp, which manages Tallinn's intercity bus station, is dissatisfied with the Tallinn City Council's decision to approve a detailed plan that permits the construction of an eight-story building on an adjacent plot at Juhkentali 48, previously used for bus parking until 2022.

T Grupp has sent a letter to the Ministry of Regional Affairs expressing concerns that the detailed plan will hinder the development of international and domestic long-distance bus services and worsen access to the bus station.

Madle Lippus, deputy mayor of Tallinn for planning, identified two separate issues. "One is how inter-county bus lines operate, and the other is the adjacent development. Just as intercity bus traffic is important, balanced urban development is also crucial for Tallinn," Lippus stated.

According to Lippus, T Grupp's main concern is the additional car traffic in the area, which will increase the load at the Odra tänav intersection, making it harder for buses to turn and stay on schedule.

"From the city's perspective, since the new development is located in the city center with excellent public transport access, we do not foresee a significant increase in car traffic that would cause disruptions," said Lippus.

"There is also a bus stop nearby, a tram stop five minutes away and other bus stops – making it possible to use other modes of transportation [besides cars]," Lippus added.

T Grupp has proposed launching discussions about the future of the bus station, whether at its current location or alternative sites.

Lippus agreed that the proposal and the call for discussion are very appropriate and necessary.

"I have already briefly touched on this topic with Minister of Regional Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE), and we will definitely discuss it in more detail in the fall. It is indeed a matter for both the city and the state," Lippus said.

Speaking about intercity bus traffic, Lippus mentioned that the city's current focus is on the Kristiine transfer station, plans for which will be introduced shortly.

Lippus also noted that a long-distance bus station is planned for the Ülemiste terminal.

"In the long run, I personally see it as logical for long-distance buses to arrive there, as it would provide the most convenient transfers for local residents," Lippus said.

However, no one is currently planning a bus station of today's scale at the Ülemiste Rail Baltica terminal, and it is not included in the current tenders.

According to Lippus, this project is indeed set for a later phase. "As far as I know, the planning is divided into two parts, but since we do not have an active plan for it yet, it will be a topic for our fall discussions to find the best solution in this situation," Lippus said.

The deputy mayor mentioned that as an alternative to the current bus station, the city has also considered the city center and the beginning of Laagna tee.

