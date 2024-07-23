Apartments, commercial space to be built on long-empty Tallinn lot

A rendering of the new building at Tallinn's Tartu mnt 44.
A rendering of the new building at Tallinn's Tartu mnt 44. Source: AvalonEstates OÜ
A new building containing retail and residential space is being built on a long-empty plot of land in Kesklinn and will be completed in autumn 2025.

AvalonEstates OÜ has already started work on the five- to eight-story building at Tartu maantee 44, between Stockmann Department Store and Tallinn Bus Station.

Commercial space will fill the ground floor, offices the second, and residential premises the upper floors.

Commercial prices start at €4,000 per square meter and €5,000 euros per square meter for apartments.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

