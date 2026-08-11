Developers plan rental housing next to Tallinn bus station

A plot at Juhkentali tänav 48 is planned to host an eight‑story building with an underground parking garage.

The lower floors will feature commercial and service spaces, while the upper floors and courtyard side will house rental apartments, real estate developer Liven said.

The architectural design is by Apex Arhitektuuribüroo. The plot size is 5,092 square meters, and the development is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027. The rental‑housing developer and operator partner is Lumi Capital.

"More and more people want to live in a well‑designed, high‑quality home even if they do not plan to buy it," said Liven CEO Andero Laur.

"We are pleased to build a rental building together with Liven right in Tallinn's city center, where demand for rental homes is high but where few purpose‑built rental buildings have been constructed," said Lumi Capital partner Martin Rekor.

Planned development next to Tallinn's bus station . Source: Apex Arhitektuuribüroo/Liven

The area where the rental building will rise was still a bus parking lot at the beginning of this decade. In October 2022, Liven terminated its agreement with bus station owner T Grupp and announced plans to build an apartment building there.

T Grupp CEO Airika Aruksaar told ERR at the time that this was not a sustainable solution and endangered the entire existence of the Tallinn bus station. T Grupp also approached the Ministry of Finance, asking it to initiate a national special plan to determine whether the bus station should remain in its current location and whether the bus parking lot — owned by the real estate developer and intended for an apartment building — should continue to be used for buses. The state saw no reason to initiate a special plan.

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