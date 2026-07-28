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Photos: Demolition begins at Tallinn's Eesti Näitused expo center

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Demolition work began Tuesday at Eesti Näitused, Tallinn's former expo center. July 28, 2026.
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Demolition has begun at Tallinn's former Eesti Näitused expo center, where a new residential development is planned along Pirita tee.

The last trade fair at the center was held in mid-June.

Mait Allas, CEO of real estate developer Metro Capital, told ERR that demolition of the Soviet-era exposition halls, which began Tuesday, is expected to take two to three months.

Metro Capital plans to begin construction of Marienberg Quarter on the nearly 7-hectare site in 2028, with plans including apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a pedestrian boulevard and green spaces.

Some nearby residents previously challenged the plans in court, but those disputes have since been resolved, and the developer says it hopes to reach agreements with neighbors going forward.

The project timeline now depends partly on approval of the site's zoning plan, which is nearing completion. Allas said he hopes it will be approved this fall, allowing design work to begin soon after.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

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