Tallinn Old Town's Patkuli stairs renovation completed ahead of schedule

News
The Stenbock House, with the Patkuli stairs running upward, from left to right.
The Stenbock House, with the Patkuli stairs running upward, from left to right. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Renovation a long outdoor stairway connecting the upper part of Tallinn's Old Town, Toompea to the lower Old Town started in mid-March, at a cost of nearly half a million euros.

According to initial plans, the stairs, over 100 years old, were supposed to be completed by September, but the work has progressed faster than expected and is on track to beat that deadline.

Tthe final touches are now being made, including restoring a lawn area. The staircase was partly reopened in mid-June, and completely opened on Tuesday.

The Patkuli stairs were built in 1903, and broken and worn out steps presented a potential safety hazard. The bulk of the work concentrated on this aspect.

Sander Andla (Reform), Tallinn City Center (Kesklinn) district elder, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "We principally fixed up the steps, which had worn out over time."

"Similarly, lighting was updated, handrails reconstructed and the retaining wall was repaired, while the part of the city wall on Nunne Street was also reconstructed," Andla went on.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

watch: jupiter

Top
