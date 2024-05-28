Tallinn's Patkuli Stairs closed until mid-June

Patkuli Stairs renovation.
For the first time in decades, the Patkuli Stairs that lead to Tallinn's Toompea are closed for renovation. The construction will be finished by the start of the school year.

"On March 18, Tallinn began its renovations for the Patkuli Stairs connecting the lower town of Tallinn to Toompea. Due to the construction, the stairs are completely closed until June 17, after which they plan to open one part of the stairs for pedestrians," said Sander Andla, the Kesklinn mayor, to ERR.

The construction will last until September 1.

The Patkuli Stairs were completed in 1903 and were last renovated in the mid-1990s. In the meantime, need-based emergency and maintenance repairs have been carried out, Andla said.

The curious passersby will have noticed that Boris Yeltsin's bas-relief has also been covered up. Andla said this is connected to the construction works, and there are no plans to take it down.

"The Yeltsin bas-relief is covered so that it will not be damaged by construction. At the end of the repair works, they will remove the covering," he said.

During the construction, severely damaged steps will be removed and switched out, new platforms will be added as well as an upgraded drainage system. The railings and lighting will always be updated.

The construction is being carried out by Meisel Ehitus OÜ and will cost €457,000.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Lotta Raidna

