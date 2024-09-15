Gallery: First Pikk Street Festival held in Tallinn's Old Town

News
Pikk Street Festival 2024.
Open gallery
95 photos
News

The Pikk Street Festival was held for the first time this year in Tallinn's Old Town, bringing together both residents and visitors. For one day, the event opened the doors to courtyards that are usually closed to the public.

Festival organizer Kadri Kroon explained on "Vikerhommik" that while other districts have long had their own festivals and events, such a community event had not yet taken place in the Old Town. "Perhaps now the time is right," she said, adding that they aim to include all city residents, tourists and institutions located on Pikk tänav in the festival.

"There are many cultural institutions and museums on Pikk tänav, all of which will feature special programs in Estonian, English and Russian," Kroon said. She highlighted that, for instance, VR concerts will be held at the House of the Blackheads, where attendees will wear virtual reality glasses. "There will also be various historical tours, and the currently restored cenotaph at St. Olaf's Church will be introduced."

Kroon also emphasized the importance of the open courtyards in the Old Town. "This is very special because it offers a chance to see how people live and operate in the courtyards of the Old Town. Some have even set up courtyard cafés, and there will be musical interludes."

According to Kroon, ordinary Estonian people live in Tallinn's Old Town. "There are also many foreigners," she noted, adding that they increasingly feel like they are part of one community living in a village in the heart of Tallinn.

She also confirmed that there are many misconceptions about Tallinn's Old Town. "People say it's haunted, it's very bleak, there's nowhere to walk your dog, and it's very dirty. All of this has created the impression among Estonians that locals have no business in the Old Town and should leave it to the tourists," she said, adding that she would completely dispel this notion.

"Many of the people living in the Old Town love history, are interested in culture, and appreciate being at the center of everything. They can go to the theater or a concert without having to drive half an hour into the city," Kroon concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:10

Spot price of electricity to near €500 in Estonia Monday

18:04

Gallery: First Pikk Street Festival held in Tallinn's Old Town

14:38

Alar Karis: I do not agree that time is on Russia's side

14:30

Minister: Farmers do not want their property taxed

14:24

Testing of Estonia's border bunkers to begin in October

09:59

Porto Franco completion still unclear after several postponements

09:50

Russia practicing fighting NATO on Lake Ladoga

09:36

Finland: Baltic Sea temperatures unusually high for September

09:30

Parempoolsed party elects board and Lavly Perling as chair

09:21

Ministry restricts access to request for information about tax hikes

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Estonia cancels child benefits for nearly 3,000 families living mostly abroad

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09:50

Russia practicing fighting NATO on Lake Ladoga

09:59

Porto Franco completion still unclear after several postponements

14:24

Testing of Estonia's border bunkers to begin in October

13.09

Tartu-Riga rail link not opening in October

09:36

Finland: Baltic Sea temperatures unusually high for September

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo