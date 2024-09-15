Gallery: First Pikk Street Festival held in Tallinn's Old Town

The Pikk Street Festival was held for the first time this year in Tallinn's Old Town, bringing together both residents and visitors. For one day, the event opened the doors to courtyards that are usually closed to the public.

Festival organizer Kadri Kroon explained on "Vikerhommik" that while other districts have long had their own festivals and events, such a community event had not yet taken place in the Old Town. "Perhaps now the time is right," she said, adding that they aim to include all city residents, tourists and institutions located on Pikk tänav in the festival.

"There are many cultural institutions and museums on Pikk tänav, all of which will feature special programs in Estonian, English and Russian," Kroon said. She highlighted that, for instance, VR concerts will be held at the House of the Blackheads, where attendees will wear virtual reality glasses. "There will also be various historical tours, and the currently restored cenotaph at St. Olaf's Church will be introduced."

Kroon also emphasized the importance of the open courtyards in the Old Town. "This is very special because it offers a chance to see how people live and operate in the courtyards of the Old Town. Some have even set up courtyard cafés, and there will be musical interludes."

According to Kroon, ordinary Estonian people live in Tallinn's Old Town. "There are also many foreigners," she noted, adding that they increasingly feel like they are part of one community living in a village in the heart of Tallinn.

She also confirmed that there are many misconceptions about Tallinn's Old Town. "People say it's haunted, it's very bleak, there's nowhere to walk your dog, and it's very dirty. All of this has created the impression among Estonians that locals have no business in the Old Town and should leave it to the tourists," she said, adding that she would completely dispel this notion.

"Many of the people living in the Old Town love history, are interested in culture, and appreciate being at the center of everything. They can go to the theater or a concert without having to drive half an hour into the city," Kroon concluded.

