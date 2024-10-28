Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

As evening falls, tourists retreat from Tallinn's Old Town to their hotel rooms and cruise ships, and the medieval gem is taken over by young people from Tallinn's suburbs and neighboring municipalities. The few remaining long-term residents of the Old Town no longer consider their neighborhood safe.

According to local residents, the Old Town hasn't been a safe place to live for some time. They've grown accustomed to the weekend noise, but by nightfall, the area takes on an almost anarchic atmosphere, with little regard for public order. Evidence of nighttime activities can even be seen here and there during the day.

Elo Selirand, who has lived in the Old Town for most of her life, has seen it all. She has endured British bachelor parties and even misses them now, as she feels the Old Town has lately begun to take on a "ghetto" atmosphere.

"People are gathering in the streets who aren't going to bars or partying in nightclubs; they're just hanging out. And when you're out in the streets, drinking and doing whatever else, it leads to other needs – whether that's fighting, vomiting or urinating. There's a difference between partying and just causing havoc. This 'ghettoization' really means being able to go somewhere where you know you won't face consequences, no matter what you do," said Selirand.

As Friday night progresses, hidden half-empty bottles of alcohol appear more freely, curses echo in multiple languages and fists are brandished. In September, this escalated to the point where an 18-year-old girl was stabbed in Kanuti Garden.

Despite this, young people, including minors, haven't been deterred from gathering in the Old Town. Some teens, willing to speak on camera, said they had witnessed numerous unpleasant incidents firsthand.

Youth workers generally view the gatherings in the Old Town positively, noting that during the Covid era, many young people became isolated at home and stopped socializing with peers. Experimenting with alcohol, tobacco and even drugs is also considered a normal part of youth, although concerns arise when these substances are abused.

"What we're seeing here, in a sense, is a result – there are underlying reasons why a young person seeks such ways to blow off steam. They carry with them all their past experiences and the environment they're in. Often, the issues stem from what's happening in their life: their home situation, whether they are in school or not, and the nature of their friendships – whether these are peaceful, supportive, positive, or whether they push them down a harmful path," said Kaisa Orunuk, a youth work specialist at Tallinn's Education Department.

The young people themselves admit they'd rather spend time elsewhere. Robert, for example, frequents parks mainly due to peer pressure.

"I wouldn't say I have friends. I only have my dog, and that's it. (Who are the people with you here?) Acquaintances. I wouldn't say it's nice here. It would be more comfortable indoors, but I think others don't have the money to hang out somewhere else. The police come around here now and then, but I don't care, because I'm not drinking with the kids," said Robert.

The Old Town falls under the jurisdiction of Tallinn's city center police precinct, the smallest precinct by area within the North Prefecture. However, it has the highest crime rate per capita in Estonia. In the first five months of the year, over 500 offenses were recorded in the city center. Most of the calls police receive about youth are related to alcohol consumption, but also include traffic violations, thefts and drug use.

"We don't think the number of calls truly reflects reality. In our view, people aren't reporting everything that's happening there. When they do report it, it's often when the situation has already gotten out of hand. But our message remains: if you see something, please report it," said Ivar Saar, a community police officer for the city center area.

"One day around four o'clock, I saw young men, clearly not yet 20, with long knives in their pockets, comparing them with each other. I wondered if I should report it or take a photo, but I hesitated. Later, after consulting with the police, I realized I should have done so, but I just didn't have the courage," said Selirand.

In reality, security in the Old Town is maintained not only by the police but also by private security companies and the municipal police. However, at times, the youth overwhelm these forces.

"The municipal police – essentially the local government's law enforcement – has far fewer rights than the national police, including the ability to identify individuals. If someone doesn't comply with us, our hands are tied, and we have to call the police for assistance. We're also limited in what self-defense measures we can use. When our patrols respond to disturbances involving intoxicated people, who are often not alone but part of a group, I find that with the protective equipment and enforcement tools we're given by law, our officers face significantly more risk in these situations than police officers," said Valdo Põder, head of the Municipal Police's patrol and security department.

That said, the situation in the Old Town has actually improved significantly compared to ten years ago, and locals have learned their own tricks for living in the area.

"A wise Old Town resident heads to the countryside on the weekend, visits family, or, if possible, takes a short tour around Estonia. If it coincides with a school break, it's best to return around Monday," Selirand advised.

