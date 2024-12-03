X!

Tallinn nightclub Hall to close after New Year's Eve

Hall nightclub in Tallinn.
Tallinn nightclub Hall, which is dedicated mainly to electronic dance music, is set to close its doors for good at the end of the year.

The club announced the closure on social media, putting the decision down to the current challenging economic situation.

"At the beginning of 2020, Hall, like many others, faced the challenges of a pandemic that left the club scene in the doldrums. Despite the reopening and resumption of operations, the realities of today's economic climate have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our weekly programming. Higher taxes, rising costs, and changes in consumer behavior – including declining participation in nightlife events – have created unprecedented challenges," the release says.

The last public party at Hall will be held on New Year's Eve. After that, Hall itself will no longer organize a weekly events program. The venue will remain open for guest events curated by others and open to the public.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

