X!

Tallinn club Hall celebrates 30th birthday of UK drum and bass label Metalheadz this Saturday

News
Grooverider.
Grooverider. Source: Hall
News

On Saturday, October 12, the Hall nightclub in Tallinn will celebrate the 30th anniversary of iconic U.K. drum and bass label Metalheadz. The event will feature Grooverider, one of the godfathers of DnB, Doc Scott, one of Metalheadz's earliest artists, and Phase, representing the label's new generation sound.

Metalheadz was founded by graphic artist and DnB and jungle producer Goldie along with members of DnB duo Kemistry & Storm in 1994. Since then, the label has played a key role in shaping the drum and bass style from the very beginning and provided a platform for many cutting-edge artists over the past 30 years.

Their 1996 compilation "Platinum Breakz" was described by critics as a unique and futuristic sound for multicultural Britain, reflecting not only DnB but also reggae, hip hop, house and techno influences.

In addition to the international guests, Raul Saaremets, Richard Boukine and Recursive Kid will also be in action in the club's main room. The upstairs Mesila room will be occupied by Social Dance Club and their DJs Khmelnitsky, Denjoy, Cyril G and Athlete.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:59

Alatskivi light festival to take place this weekend

19:45

Attorney: State must not treat all citizens as potential criminals

19:43

New Defense Academy building opens in Tartu's Raadi district

19:07

Tallinn club Hall celebrates 30th birthday of UK drum and bass label Metalheadz this Saturday

18:38

Budget cuts mean some Estonian theaters need to increase ticket prices

18:00

Estonia's UEFA Nations League clash with Azerbaijan live on ERR Friday evening

17:41

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova pulls out of Shanghai world cup series

17:07

Estonia's U-21s beat Israel 1:0

16:18

Estonia donates piano to newly restored Notre Dame cathedral

16:02

Astronomers: Spectacular geomagnetic storms to continue until next summer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

Study determines livable wage in Tallinn at €1,621

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:10

Businessman sues Estonian state over personal data misuse

18:00

Estonia's UEFA Nations League clash with Azerbaijan live on ERR Friday evening

07:51

Incoming High Commissioner Kaja Kallas passes EU finances scrutiny

10.10

New online exhibition highlights stories of Estonians who fled from Sweden in 1940s

10.10

Estonian politicians express frustration at Ramstein summit postponement

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo