Tallinn club Hall celebrates 30th birthday of UK drum and bass label Metalheadz this Saturday

On Saturday, October 12, the Hall nightclub in Tallinn will celebrate the 30th anniversary of iconic U.K. drum and bass label Metalheadz. The event will feature Grooverider, one of the godfathers of DnB, Doc Scott, one of Metalheadz's earliest artists, and Phase, representing the label's new generation sound.

Metalheadz was founded by graphic artist and DnB and jungle producer Goldie along with members of DnB duo Kemistry & Storm in 1994. Since then, the label has played a key role in shaping the drum and bass style from the very beginning and provided a platform for many cutting-edge artists over the past 30 years.

Their 1996 compilation "Platinum Breakz" was described by critics as a unique and futuristic sound for multicultural Britain, reflecting not only DnB but also reggae, hip hop, house and techno influences.

In addition to the international guests, Raul Saaremets, Richard Boukine and Recursive Kid will also be in action in the club's main room. The upstairs Mesila room will be occupied by Social Dance Club and their DJs Khmelnitsky, Denjoy, Cyril G and Athlete.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!