Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

Concert and laser show in Vabaduse väljak, Tallinn, New Year's Eve 2022-2023.
Concert and laser show in Vabaduse väljak, Tallinn, New Year's Eve 2022-2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn's New Year's Eve celebrations get underway at 11 p.m. on December 31 in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) and are set to feature a musical journey curated by one of Estonia's top musicians and producers, Raul Ojamaa.

This year, Tallinn will welcome the new year with a concert and light show, foregoing fireworks as part of the celebration.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) stressed the need for an inclusive urban environment that considers residents and animals whose well-being is affected by loud noise.

"While fireworks may be visually captivating, they come at the expense of our environment. By skipping fireworks, we protect the environment and safeguard animals and birds who perceive the noise much more intensely. Instead, people can enjoy an atmospheric light show this New Year's Eve," he said.

Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Performers include Alika, Anett, Maris Pihlap, and Duo Ruut. Circus artists Grete Gross and Laura Kivistik will also add an element of surprise with their performances on swings and a zipline.

At 11:50 p.m., the evening will culminate with a unique light show offering a visual and emotional spectacle. The music, composed by Raul Ojamaa specifically for the light show, serves as the foundation for the entire visual experience.

"Similar to previous years, we urge everyone to limit the use of fireworks," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE).

"If you choose to set them off, please remember to exercise extreme caution and adhere to all safety measures. Ensure people and animals are at a safe distance, and keep fireworks out of children's reach. After using fireworks, collect the waste and dispose of it properly. To avoid fire hazards, it's safer to leave fireworks waste next to garbage bins overnight so it can cool down by morning," Oja added.

Drone show in Tallinn. Source: Ellen Rudi / Tallinn Strategic Management Center

For safety reasons, those attending the New Year's Eve concert in Freedom Square are asked not to bring fireworks, glass bottles or pets to the event. Security personnel and police will be present to maintain order.

As New Year's Eve approaches, pet owners are also advised to keep their animals indoors and ensure outdoor pets cannot escape in response to unexpected noise.

Those who decide to watch fireworks displays with their dogs are told to make sure they are securely leashed in order to prevent them from running away in panic.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Helen Wright

