Ministry plans to give municipalities right to ban New Year's Eve fireworks

News
Fireworks at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach on January 1, 2022.
Fireworks at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach on January 1, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Ministry of the Interior plans to give local authorities permission to ban fireworks on New Year's Eve. However, the lawmakers themselves admit it would not be sensible to send police officers around to confiscate fireworks from individuals.

Estonian law currently bans disturbances of the peace and allows fireworks only on Midsummer Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Now, however, an amendment has been drafted to give local authorities the power to ban fireworks completely even on those three occasions.

"Then the local authority will have the option to either restrict the intensity in certain places or, through these restrictions, create places where the intensity will be concentrated, for example in the center of Tallinn or in a certain place in each district," explained Indrek Link, adviser to the Ministry of the Interior.

According to Link, Tallinn could opt to ban the firing of rockets near zoos or hospitals on New Year's Eve. However, Link admitted that the amendment would not guarantee peace and quiet, as the noise could still be heard at a distance.

"Above all, I would hope that if we have such an agreement, if we have such a provision in the law, just as we will inform people when the amendment is adopted, we will also remind them that such restrictions exist. Above all, I would like to hope that people will monitor this themselves," Link said.

According to the adviser however, it would make little sense to send police officers to confiscate rockets from people who break the ban on New Year's Eve.

"We hope that the police wouldn't have to divert a huge amount of their resources into this," Link said.

The planned fireworks ban comes as a surprise to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE). According to Lippus, the amendment would allow for the possibility of banning fireworks, but it is too early to say whether Tallinn will apply it.

"I think it's wise to apply it, first of all, in [the vicinity of] sensitive places such as zoos, hospitals, and places where there are potentially a lot of people, or animals, who could be frightened, not just put out, but experience panic or intense anxiety," Lippus said.

The draft bill to amend the law on public order is expected to be passed by the government shortly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Mihkelson speaks to Ukrainian media about possibility of international mission

14:00

Gallery: 2024 Tartu Song Festival final rehearsals underway

13:02

Estonia blocks EU agreement on VAT for online platforms

12:06

Ministry plans to give municipalities right to ban New Year's Eve fireworks

11:10

Ammo funding solution unlikely to be clear before state budget debate

10:15

Tartu to celebrate city day with concert in Town Hall Square

09:35

New forum launched to help people in Estonia with refugee backgrounds

08:45

Summer hiking recommendations: Käsmu, Riisa, and Väike Väerada

08:00

Wooden sailing vessel under Estonian flag ready for Tall Ships Races

21.06

Hikers find WW2 bomb while pitching tent in Ida-Viru County

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.06

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

21.06

PPA to close Estonia's Narva border for two days

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

21.06

Hikers find WW2 bomb while pitching tent in Ida-Viru County

23.06

Myths and traditions: How does Estonia celebrate Midsummer?

21.06

Statistics: Estonia's dwelling price index up 7.8 percent on year

21.06

Andrus Pedai: Time to prepare for growth, Estonia needs a leap in development

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo