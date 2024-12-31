Rescue Board concerned by use of banned pyrotechnics in Estonia

Peak fireworks season is here, bringing an exciting display of colors for some but concern over pets for others. The Rescue Board's bomb squad has noticed that banned fireworks are increasingly used in Estonia.

The final days of the year are undeniably the busiest for fireworks retailers. Anton Babenko, manager of a fireworks store, said while times are tough, people rarely cut back on spending when it comes to fireworks. After all, they're buying emotion.

"People spend €100, €50, €150 — some even €150 or more. Those who love fireworks definitely invest as much as they want in this hobby," Babenko told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

At the same time, customer preferences have changed. A few years ago, the store sold quieter fireworks, but due to their higher price, they found few buyers.

"Right now, the trend is for fireworks to be faster-paced. No one wants to watch for three or four minutes. Instead, they prefer a display lasting one to two or two and a half minutes — those are the more expensive ones. Faster, more intense, and with beautiful colors," Babenko said.

The use of fireworks New Year's Eve splits opinion "Aktuaalne kaamera" found when it asked Tallinn residents.

"A Pointless waste of money. You can just go to the Old Town or other places where events like last year's laser show often happen," Sten told the show.

Helle and Reet believe animals needs should come first.

"Because of the animals and also the waste of money. There's no need to set then off," Reet said.

"The main reason is the animals," Helle added. "We have a dog, and it panics every time," Reet noted.

But others disagree. "Of course, I'll buy them. /.../ I'm going to the countryside, where it is dark, and it would be great to set off some fireworks," said Sergei.

In recent years, the purchase of banned fireworks and other pyrotechnics from foreign online stores has increased. The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) discovered over 15,000 items in November and December this year.

This concerns the Rescue Board's bomb squad.

"People use pyrotechnics with labels in foreign languages and likely do not understand how to handle them safely. These kind of underground — if we can call it that — pyrotechnics are increasingly appearing on our market," said Arno Pugonen, advisor at the Rescue Board's bomb squad.

Pugonen wished people a peaceful and safe New Year's Eve on behalf of the Rescue Board.

