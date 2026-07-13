Store chain restricts drain cleaner sales to minors

Young people have used the Torusiil household chemical to make pyrotechnic devices, prompting A1000 Market to impose an age limit on buying it.

Police contacted the A1000 Market store in Viljandi and warned that young people in the area were making bombs using Torusiil, causing loud explosions. Police believed this store was the most likely place where young people obtained the household chemical, and asked the store to pay closer attention to the situation.

"We looked at the situation and introduced a restriction in Viljandi that we do not sell this product, Torusiil, to anyone under 16," A1000 Market business manager Marge Kikas said.

The chain has informed all its stores across Estonia, and the age limit may be introduced elsewhere if necessary.

"We also spoke with the managers of all other stores and asked them to inform their cashiers about this issue. We gave store managers information so they could assess the situation based on their specific store," Kikas added.

Taavi Hüva, head of the Viljandi Police Station's district group, doubts whether an age limit for purchasing the drain cleaner should be nationwide.

"It is very difficult for us to say whether this needs nationwide regulation or intervention. If we start highlighting it everywhere, we might actually draw more attention to it and create more of a trend," Hüva said.

Raido Taalmann, head of the North Estonia bomb squad, explained the nature of a Torusiil bomb.

"In everyday language you can call it a bomb, but in reality it is made by combining two different substances, one of which is Torusiil. When they come into contact, a chemical reaction occurs that creates an explosive effect, resulting in factors associated with an explosion — a bit of a shockwave, heat, and fragments," Taalmann said.

"Basically it is as dangerous as a pyrotechnic product or an explosive. Anything that makes a bang is not always safe," the bomb squad leader added.

Bombs made with Torusiil are dangerous for several reasons. The hazardous chemical can injure both the person making the bomb and people nearby. In addition to a strong explosion‑like sound, the bombs can damage property and frighten animals.

This year the Rescue Board's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Center has dealt with 55 non‑explosive materials, including a Torusiil explosion case, and six incidents have resulted in injuries.

The number of such explosions has not changed over time, but the number of incidents increases toward the end of the year due to fireworks sales.

Hüva said the biggest problem occurs in large cities, where young people have too much free time. He encourages store employees to pay attention to why young people are buying Torusiil.

"Even just knowing that young people have bought more Torusiil at a certain store at a certain time, and if loud bangs are heard, then definitely report it to 112," the police officer added.

He advises parents to keep an eye on young people when they spend time with peers.

"We often see that the worst ideas, which can also harm others, tend to emerge in groups," Hüva said.

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