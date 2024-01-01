Rescue Board mainly called out to firework-related incidents on NYE

Fireworks
Fireworks Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On New Year's Eve, emergency services were called to over 50 incidents and they were mostly connected to fireworks and fires started by them. No deaths were recorded, the Rescue Board said.

In total, the agency responded to 54 incidents from 9 p.m. on December 31 until 8 a.m. on January 1 – 15 less than last year. Of these, 85 percent were linked to fireworks.

Incidents included trash cans on fire after pyrotechnics had been thrown away when they were not completely put out or blazes started by falling fireworks.

Several call-outs were made after fireworks were launched from apartment windows or balconies.

Editor: Helen Wright

