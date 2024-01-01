Police called to 48 cases of intimate partner violence on NYE

Police were called out to almost 50 cases of intimate partner violence on New Year's Eve. Public events were largely peaceful.

Alcohol was a recurring theme, said Tago Trei, the police officer in charge of the PPA.

"The events in public spaces were largely uneventful for the police, but it is all the more striking that in many homes New Year's Eve ended in violence against loved ones. In total, the police had to intervene in 48 cases of domestic violence, where someone – usually heavily intoxicated – raised a hand against their loved ones," Trei said.

"I would like to remind everyone that if someone hears noises from their neighbors' apartment that indicate the use of violence, they should definitely call 112. Then the police can go and check the situation. This call only takes a moment, but it can be of great help to someone," he said.

Last year, over 8,000 cases of intimate partner violence were recorded in Estonia. The number of reported cases can double or triple around the holiday season.

Eight drunk drivers caught

Police patrols checked 1,700 drivers for drunk driving on New Year's Eve and eight were found to be over the limit.

"Of course, we would like that number to be zero. These eight people, with their reckless behavior, endangered themselves, the other people in the car, and all the other road users sharing the road with them. However, it will take some time to get the final picture, as this figure does not include checks carried out after midnight, and of course, we are still keeping a close eye on the traffic today – the day after the party," added Trei.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!