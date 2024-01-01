Police called to 48 cases of intimate partner violence on NYE

News
Police.
Police. Source: Government Office
News

Police were called out to almost 50 cases of intimate partner violence on New Year's Eve. Public events were largely peaceful.

Alcohol was a recurring theme, said Tago Trei, the police officer in charge of the PPA.

"The events in public spaces were largely uneventful for the police, but it is all the more striking that in many homes New Year's Eve ended in violence against loved ones. In total, the police had to intervene in 48 cases of domestic violence, where someone – usually heavily intoxicated – raised a hand against their loved ones," Trei said.

"I would like to remind everyone that if someone hears noises from their neighbors' apartment that indicate the use of violence, they should definitely call 112. Then the police can go and check the situation. This call only takes a moment, but it can be of great help to someone," he said. 

Last year, over 8,000 cases of intimate partner violence were recorded in Estonia. The number of reported cases can double or triple around the holiday season.

Eight drunk drivers caught

Police patrols checked 1,700 drivers for drunk driving on New Year's Eve and eight were found to be over the limit.

"Of course, we would like that number to be zero. These eight people, with their reckless behavior, endangered themselves, the other people in the car, and all the other road users sharing the road with them. However, it will take some time to get the final picture, as this figure does not include checks carried out after midnight, and of course, we are still keeping a close eye on the traffic today – the day after the party," added Trei.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Alexander Kryukov, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:42

Justice ministry creates debtors register

13:43

Police called to 48 cases of intimate partner violence on NYE

13:14

Rescue Board mainly called out to firework-related incidents on NYE

11:38

Same-sex marriage now legal in Estonia

10:43

Minister: EDF thinks defense spending should be 4.5% GDP – but there is a limit

08:17

Be more positive and live in the moment: Estonians' New Year's resolutions

00:01

Estonian president on New Year's Eve: Let's have more faith in ourselves

31.12

For Estonian families, cost of living rise transcends purchasing power loss

31.12

Estonia's defense capabilities dramatically improved on year

31.12

Estonian energy exec: Electricity price won't change much in coming years

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.12

Tallinn, Tartu holding New Year's Eve light shows, concerts

31.12

For Estonian families, cost of living rise transcends purchasing power loss

30.12

Report: Nuclear plant in Estonia would start to pay for itself from year six

11:38

Same-sex marriage now legal in Estonia

31.12

Tartu-Riga rail link possible by next fall, says Elron

30.12

Food prices in Estonia set to rise again from the second day of 2024

00:01

Estonian president on New Year's Eve: Let's have more faith in ourselves

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: