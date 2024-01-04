A total of 58 people lost their lives in road traffic accidents in Estonia in 2023, according to preliminary figures from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), as reported by regional daily Võrumaa teataja .

This represented a rise on year of 18 percent, from the 49 road traffic accident fatalities reported in 2022.

Additionally, 1,864 people were injured in road traffic accidents in Estonia in 20233.

Last year, a total of 1,655 serious traffic accidents were reported, down from 1,678 in 2022.

