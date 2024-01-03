PPA expands ice access on Estonia's frozen eastern border lakes

As ice conditions continue to improve, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is increasingly allowing pedestrian and off-road vehicle access to the ice on Lake Peipus and several other bodies of water on and around Estonia's eastern border.

As of Tuesday, the Border Guard authorized pedestrian and off-road vehicle access to the iced-over Lake Peipus, and pedestrian-only access to Lakes Lämmijärv, Pskov, Pabra, Vaniku (Vanigõjärv) and Kriiva, according to a press release.

As of Thursday, January 4, off-road vehicle access will also be extended to the ice on Lakes Lämmijärv and Pskov as well.

The ice on Narva Reservoir likewise remains accessible either by foot or by off-road vehicles with a gross weight of up to 300 kilograms.

Access to the ice on Lake Pattina and the Narva River remains prohibited.

Register trips onto ice

The PPA urges anyone going on a transboundary body of water to register their departure from and return to shore with the Border Guard, which can be done either via text message or online.

Click here to access the self-service application – available in Estonian, English and Russian.

Click here for a map of ice conditions along Estonia's eastern lakes and here for a map of conditions along the Narva River and reservoir.

