Weather warning issued across Estonia as temperatures dip below -25 degrees

Air temperatures will drop to below -25 degrees (c) across Estonia on Tuesday night and as low as -30 degrees (c) in eastern Estonia.

The Enviroment Agency says temperatures will stay low in some areas until January 5.

"The east wind is gusty and deepens the feeling of cold," it says.

A level two (orange) "dangerous" weather warning has been issued in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties. A "potentially dangerous" weather warning is in force across the rest of the country.

The agency urges people to keep up to date about the weather conditions.

The only area unaffected is the western islands, where temperatures will not drop as low.

Weather warning on January 2, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

More information can be viewed on the agency's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!