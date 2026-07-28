Estonian firefighters to help put out wildfires in Italy

Estonia's Rescue Services Agency will send firefighters to Italy to support local efforts in putting out wildfires, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has said.

France, Spain, northern Portugal, and northern Italy have been hit hardest by the current wildfires in Southern Europe.

Tsahkna said that the Estonian Rescue Services Agency wildfire firefighting team will join local response efforts in Sardinia, Italy, to fight the fires.

"We are deeply grateful to every firefighter and emergency responder risking so much to protect lives, homes and nature," he said in a statement on social media.

"These devastating wildfires remind us that strengthening our resilience, caring for our environment and preparing for a changing climate is ultimately about protecting people, their homes and the places they cherish," he added.

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across Southern Europe.



Estonia stands with the affected communities. In the coming days, an Estonian Rescue Services Agency (@paasteamet ) wildfire firefighting team will deploy to Sardinia, Italy,… pic.twitter.com/2gxGJjYleI — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) July 27, 2026

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