X!

Estonian firefighters describe intense heat, backburn tactics on Sardinia deployment

News
Nõmme station rescuer Sander Etverk and Lilleküla station rescuer Kristian Kundrats.
Nõmme station rescuer Sander Etverk and Lilleküla station rescuer Kristian Kundrats. Source: ERR
News

Sander Etverk, a rescuer from the Tallinn's Nõmme station who helped extinguish forest and landscape fires in Sardinia, said that Italy uses backburning to fight large fires, and two helicopters are constantly in operation, with Estonians also among the crew. The hardest part was coping with the extreme heat, he added.

"At the same time as we arrived in Sardinia, the island's only firefighting aircraft took off, and it only goes up when there is a major fire. That was the introduction to our arrival. In the area where we were placed, the biggest fire of the season had just begun," Etverk said.

"Firefighting in Italy was relatively similar to Estonia, which was surprising, because we were prepared to work with hand tools. We had been trained to create a fire line before the fire, remove burning material, but there we were surprised to be able to use water and pump trucks, it felt familiar," explained Kristian Kundrats, a rescuer from the Tallinn's Lilleküla station.

Sardiinia missioon 2026. Autor/allikas: Päästeamet

According to Etverk, Italy used backburning. "They burn the land ahead of the fire so that when the fire becomes too large to stop, one team deals specifically with backburning. They ignite a controlled strip, and when the main fire reaches it, it dies down on its own because everything ahead has already burned," Etverk explained.

Helicopters were also used to fight the fire. "Every day one rescuer from our team could spend their shift at the helicopter base. When a fire occurred, they could fly along. It was a very interesting experience to bring back to Estonia," Kundrats noted.

There are two types of helicopters in Sardinia.

"The smaller helicopter has a three‑person crew and drops 800 liters of water. The larger helicopter has a crew that it drops off to perform backburning. The helicopter then flies a bit away, fills a large bag with water — it holds four tons — which basically falls in one spot, even though in videos it looks like the water is sprayed around. Being underneath and extinguishing the fire at the same time is the most dangerous part, and we had separate people watching for the helicopter. You had 15 seconds and then you ran quickly out from under the fire because the water was coming down," Etverk described. "Running back and forth constantly in 45‑degree heat, because the helicopter came very often, is quite a workout."

According to Etverk, doing the firefighting work still felt similar to responding to a call in Estonia. "When you're working, it doesn't feel terrible or frightening, you know what to do, you're trained for it, and you just do it. In Estonia, of course, there is no such heat as in Sardinia. You work three hours with sweat pouring off you. The backpack had a three‑liter pouch with a drinking tube, and sometimes the tube was constantly in your mouth and you drank as much water as you possibly could," Etverk said.

Sardiinia missioon 2026. Autor/allikas: Päästeamet

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Heleri All

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:29

2 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

18:22

Former Eesti 200 MP joins Parempoolsed

17:55

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

16:57

Gallery: President of Iceland starts state visit to Estonia

16:50

Estonian firefighters describe intense heat, backburn tactics on Sardinia deployment

16:11

Rare Amur leopard at Tallinn Zoo dies at age 22

15:33

Kersti Kivirüüt: Multiperspectival history lessons in the service of the nation state

15:00

Saaremaa was planted with a Saaremaa‑shaped cornfield

14:25

Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials to President Zelenskyy

13:56

TalTech rector concedes presidential race as Ülle Madise emerges as sole candidate Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

18.08

EU packaging rule change prompts confusion, online shops halt foreign orders

18.08

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

18.08

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

18.08

Apartment prices differ 51 times in Estonia's most expensive and cheapest cities

18:29

2 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

07:57

Tallinn criticizes organization of the state's planned Ukraine recovery conference

17.08

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

17:55

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo