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Last summer in Estonia was warmer than usual

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Pääsküla bog in Harju County.
Pääsküla bog in Harju County. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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According to the Environment Agency, the average air temperature last summer was 16.8 degrees Celsius.

With August, the meteorological summer came to an end. Frequent rainfall made it wetter than usual, and sunshine was in shorter supply.

However, the summer was slightly warmer than average. The mean 24‑hour air temperature reached 16.8 degrees.

The hottest day was June 29 in Valga, when temperatures climbed to 29.7 degrees. The coldest was June 2 in Kuusiku, where the nighttime minimum dropped to 3.8 degrees. July was the warmest month of the summer.

Only one short heatwave was recorded, and that occurred in southern Estonia. The summer's only tropical night took place in July in southwestern Estonia.

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Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

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