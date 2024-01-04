Record low temperature for this winter so far recorded in Narva

Cold weather in Narva.
Cold weather in Narva. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
A new record low ambient temperature for this winter so far was set early on Thursday morning in Narva, where a value of -27.7 degrees Celsius was posted.

This was a few tenths of a degree colder than the preceding day's low of -27.3 degrees, while with the wind chill factor, perceived temperatures have been considerably lower than this, falling well below the -30 degree mark.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday, the perceived temperature was measured at -38.9 degrees, in Tiirikoja, on the shores of Peipsi järv.

Overall Northeastern Estonia has been experiencing the coldest temperatures, though in Tallinn values as low as -21 have been recorded.

The Western islands have seen the mildest temperatures, at or around -15 degrees as a low so far this winter.

The current cold snap is the result of a high pressure area in the region, which has brought mostly clear skies, though quite strong easterly winds as well.

On Thursday, the weather is set to be cloudier in the South, than in the North, with cloud cover intensifying through the day.

This will bring some snowfall in the Southwest; as we head into the weekend, temperatures are slowly set to climb up again, reaching daytime averages of -5 degrees (nighttime: -10 degrees) next Monday, according to current forecasts.

Estonia's record all-time low is -43.5 degrees, recorded in Jõgeva back in January 1940.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

