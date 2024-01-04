Estonian icebreaker out of action due to technical fault

News
Icebreaker EVA-316
Icebreaker EVA-316 Source: Jaanus Lepalaan/Transport Administration
News

EVA-316, a multi-purpose Estonian state naval vessel that has been used as an icebreaker in Pärnu and the Gulf of Riga since mid-December, has broken down and it is not known when it will be repaired.

Due to the thick ice, Martin Kaarjärv, who coordinates the work of icebreakers at the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), does not currently recommend ships go out to sea from Pärnu.

Kaarjärv told ERR that repair workers from Finland are currently on board EVA-316, as the system that began to break down had originally been put in place by them. Around noon on Thursday, it could become clearer whether the ship will be back in action the same day, or whether it will take a little more time. In the latter case, the Estonian Navy will call in another contracted partner to help transport the vessel to Pärnu Bay.

EVA-316 has experienced the same connector issue before, according to Kaarjärv. "As a ship is such a technical thing, it so happens that some things break down occasionally."

However, with temperatures plummeting, icebreakers are definitely needed in Estonia at the moment. According to Kaarjärv, one ship left Pärnu Harbor on Wednesday evening, somehow managed to travel five miles, but is now stuck and waiting for assistance. When EVA gets back in shape, she will go out to help her. There is a ship coming into the harbor at the moment, which should arrive closer to Friday evening, Kaajärv explained.

"My advice is not to go into the ice, because the ice will soon be around 25 cm thick and the wind is strong," said Kaarjärv.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

18:27

Kumu cultural documentary series begins with Tanya Tagaq's 'Ever Deadly'

18:05

Allan All: Barring video surveillance in healthcare facilities unjustified

17:49

Paul Rebane: Our actions are dictated by the sun, not the government

17:26

Developer Endover crowd funds €785,000 for short-term, high-interest loan

17:15

Kõlvart: Party has not given members reason to leave

16:58

Estonian icebreaker out of action due to technical fault

16:33

Tallinn acquires generators for creation of five resilience centers

16:13

Tanel Kiik considering quitting Center Party to join SDE Updated

15:57

Holger Haljand: Cyber risks growing in tandem with data volume

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

01.01

Same-sex marriage now legal in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.01

Estonia's population grew in 2023

02.01

Weather warning issued across Estonia as temperatures dip below -25 degrees

12:14

Record low temperature for this winter so far recorded in Narva

13:06

Russia notifies of closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

02.01

Estonia's average electricity price to plunge nearly 40 percent Wednesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: