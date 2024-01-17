X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Study recommends buying a new icebreaker for Estonia

News
Icebreaker Botnica.
Icebreaker Botnica. Source: Urmet Kook / ERR
News

A study commissioned by the Transport Administration has found that Estonia should procure a new icebreaker to ensure optimal traffic to and from sea ports in the wintertime.

Major investments are needed in ensuring the sustainability of icebreaking services in the coming decade as icebreaker Tarmo will be decommissioned in 2028, while Estonia's other vessels fir for the purpose, Botnica and EVA-316, have also been in service for a long time.

The Transport Administration estimates that Estonia needs at least two icebreakers to operate in the Gulf of Finland during cold winters, which is why the matter of replacing Tarmo has been on the agenda for a while.

The study in question was completed in cooperation of TalTech, Aker Arctic Technology Inc, logscale oy and Saaresalu OÜ. The modelling revealed that it is impossible to service all marine traffic inside a sensible time using a single icebreaker during harsh winters when the ice cover extends from the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland to northern Hiiumaa. During mild winters, it is enough to have a single modern traditional or multipurpose icebreaker in the Gulf of Finland and a smaller vessel in the Gulf of Riga.

The study proposes procuring or commissioning a new traditional icebreaker for Estonia. While the possibility of buying a second-hand icebreaker is also analyzed, the global used icebreakers market is virtually nonexistent.

While possible alternatives were also considered (such as equipping other vessels with special icebreaking bows), the authors find such solutions to be unsuitable for open sea conditions.

An icebreaker can be multipurpose, meaning the vessel can also be used for scientific research, crisis patrolling, as a mobile headquarters, pollution control in icy conditions, search and rescue etc.

The study materials can be found at the link.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Russia can no longer disrupt Estonia's Narva Power Plants

16:41

Study recommends buying a new icebreaker for Estonia

16:32

Estonia's MEPs take different views on initiative to strip Hungary of EU voting rights

16:02

From a bronze axe to treasure: A selection of colorful archeological finds from 2023

15:03

Oidsalu: Kaja Kallas' warnings about Russian threat entirely appropriate

14:26

Margus Tsahkna: Education minister to request €10 million towards teacher wage hike

13:58

Coalition to meet on January 30 to discuss future direction

13:51

ERJK: Varro Vooglaid must return forbidden donation to SAPTK

13:11

Considerable drug price differences between Estonia and neighbors

12:40

More than half of Pärnu teachers also planning to strike

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.01

Longer waits expected at Tallinn Airport during security equipment revamp

16.01

Estonian Defense Forces' commander announces resignation Updated

16.01

Paldiski seafront viewing platform collapses

16.01

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: