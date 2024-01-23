X

Icebreaking season starts in the Gulf of Finland

News
News

The Transport Administration said that icebreaker Botnica will start work around the Kunda and Sillamäe ports in the Gulf of Finland Friday.

"The cold spells have created quite a lot of ice. Strong southerlies have pushed it further north, while the wind turning north will push it back south, into Estonian waters, rendering shipping more difficult in the Kunda and Sillamäe ports area," the Transport Administration's icebreaking blog reads.

Icebreaker Tarmo has not yet started work in the Gulf of Finland.

Ships visiting the ports in Kunda and Sillamäe will need to have category II ice class and engine power of at least 1,200 kilowatts.

Ice cover in the Gulf of Riga on January 21, 2024. Source: Transport Administration

The Transport Administration is offering icebreaking services also in the Gulf of Riga using the icebreaker EVA-316.

As of this Monday, EVA-316 is reported to have helped 46 ships.

"The ice thickness is 15.35 centimeters in the Gulf of Riga. The seaward edge of the ice is heavily hummocked and ships cannot get through without help from icebreakers. The weather conditions should improve a few days from now," the agency said Monday.

The Transport Administration is in charge of icebreaking for ports in the gulfs of Muuga, Tallinn and Kopli, the North and South ports of Paldiski and the Kunda and Sillamäe ports.

Editor: Kaur Rasmus Tammelaan

