Icebreaker Botnica arrives from Canada for winter period

News
The MSV Botnica arriving in Tallinn.
The MSV Botnica arriving in Tallinn. Source: Port of Tallinn
News

Estonian icebreaker Botnica has arrived in Estonia from Canada, where the vessel played a role in Arctic research and also worked for an iron mining company during the summer. The MSV Botnica will service Estonian waterways during the winter period.

The icebreaker worked for a Canadian iron ore mining company in the Arctic for the fourth consecutive summer, but the ship's main emphasis is usually on different research projects in the Arctic, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

"We are a multifunctional ship and we have the skills and capabilities to conduct different special operations, which is why we are used to conduct different tasks there. This season, our main emphasis was on research conducted by Canadian researchers. They used our ship to place monitoring equipment on the seabed," captain Siim Sokk said.

The Botnica, which the Transport Administration leases from Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Shipping to perform icebreaking work during the winter, is 98 meters long and 24 meters wide.

The ship is chartered to Canada for the summer period, but it services Estonian waterways in the winter months. TS Shipping and the Transport Administration have signed a ten-year contract.

A new contract will be signed with the Canadian employers. "It will likely be for five years. That is what we are working on and are doing so rather thoroughly. But one of Canada's deep desires is for us to have one more icebreaker. They have more work to offer us, but we do not have enough ships," said TS Shipping director Ülo Eero.

The multifunctional icebreaker could also be used in the development and maintentance of off-shore wind farms. "The wind farms planned in Estonia, we would certainly have a place here," Eero noted.

The MSV Botnica. Source: AS Tallinna Sadam

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Ex-minister: Gambling passion was online betting, not frequenting casinos

17:38

Over 42,000 bee colonies registered in Estonia this year

17:11

Roadside toilets and trash cans fall victim to budget cuts

16:46

Annual bear culling quota of 87 met without difficulty

16:23

Andrei Korobeinik appointed new Riigikogu finance committee chair

15:53

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

15:34

Sildaru reaches final in season opener

15:12

Argentine tenor José Cura returns to perform in Tallinn

15:03

Time runs out for parcel delivery arrivals in time for Christmas

14:46

Konrad Mägi piece sold in Sweden breaks Estonian auction record

14:23

Lasso the cat finally makes journey from Jordan to Estonia

14:13

Transport Agency imposes flight restrictions on eastern border

13:50

Icebreaker Botnica arrives from Canada for winter period

13:22

Majority of Estonian border to be fenced after temporary barrier installed

12:56

Isamaa turn to Supreme Court over Riigikogu's remote sittings

12:32

Estonia recalls HYGISUN rapid tests

12:15

Kregor Zirk beats own 400m freestyle record

11:57

Estonia sending almost 100 Defense Forces members to Poland Updated

11:55

Emor survey shows Eesti 200 gaining support

11:21

Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread receding across Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

18.11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

18.11

PM: Coronavirus restrictions likely to last until next March

18.11

Estonia to acquire new weapons for EDF, Defense League

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

10:32

Health Board: 447 hospitalized patients, 715 new cases, 9 deaths

11:57

Estonia sending almost 100 Defense Forces members to Poland Updated

18.11

Ilves: Ignoring Eastern Europe will not end well

08:18

Gallery: Forest Management Center chooses best nature photos of the year

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: