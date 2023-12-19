PPA restricts ice access in south, east Estonia from December 20

Access to ice on lakes in east and south Estonia will be restricted from Wednesday (December 20) due to worsening ice conditions and continued thawing, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Tuesday.

The agency said it will be forbidden to venture onto the ice by foot or with a vehicle on the following bodies of water:

Lake Peipsi

Lake Peipsi-Pihkva

Narva Reservoir

Narva river

Lake Pabra

Lake Vaniku

Lake Kriiva

Lake Pattina

More information can be found on the PPA website in Estonian.

