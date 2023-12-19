PPA restricts ice access in south, east Estonia from December 20
Access to ice on lakes in east and south Estonia will be restricted from Wednesday (December 20) due to worsening ice conditions and continued thawing, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Tuesday.
The agency said it will be forbidden to venture onto the ice by foot or with a vehicle on the following bodies of water:
- Lake Peipsi
- Lake Peipsi-Pihkva
- Narva Reservoir
- Narva river
- Lake Pabra
- Lake Vaniku
- Lake Kriiva
- Lake Pattina
More information can be found on the PPA website in Estonian.
Editor: Helen Wright