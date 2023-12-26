Rescue Board called out over 100 times over Christmas break

News
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has seen a busy, if normal for the time of year, Christmas break.

Ramon Ruotsi, responsible for managing the Rescue Board's work over the break, told ERR that the 116 callouts received between December 24 until 11 a.m. today, Tuesday, was a pretty standard figure for the time of year.

Specific incidents included a house fire in Kose, Jõhvi municipality, Ida-Virumaa, which required the call-out of both the Jõhvi and Sillamäe fire crews, and which fortunately resulted in no fatalities or injuries.

An electrical fault in the stairwell at an apartment block in Vinni municipality, Lääne-Viru County, meanwhile required rescuers escorting five people from the communal stairwell, with a total of 14 people being evacuated from the entire building. One person required hospitalization.

Other smaller fires were extinguished by the Recue Board at a sewage treatment plant in South Estonia, a sauna in a private dwelling, and an apartment in habited by an elderly person in Tallinn – in the latter case a lit candle is initially thought to have been the cause.

Another callout to a gas boiler leak was a stark reminder of the need to regularly check gas appliances and to ensure these have adequate ventilation.

Again, these required no hospitalizations and all inhabitants, including pets, made it out.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

useful information

