PPA reports over 160 domestic violence incidents over holiday break

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have responded to over 160 cases of domestic violence nationwide over the holiday season, on top of responding to other, mostly alcohol-related incidents.

PPA chief Andres Tiik told ERR that: "The force has been busy during the holidays, as in previous years."

"Fortunately, we can state that there have been no major incidents this year. However, reports related to family and intimate partner violence have set the tone the most," Tiik went on.

Alcohol was nearly always at the root of domestic violence incidents and indeed violence more broadly, Tiik added. Sadly, children have in many reported cases been the victims of domestic violence, he went on.

There has also been a rise in domestic violence against a partner, he added.

"Whereas this time last year this figure stood at around 40 incidents per day on average, this year there were 55 on December 23, 60 on December 24, and 52 on December 25," Tiik noted.

Alcohol also played its usual role in drink driving incidents and the PPA's apprehension of these.

Tiik put the figure of drivers who had to be removed by the PPA, from behind the wheel of the vehicle the culprits were driving, at 68.

"This number is somewhat lower than last year, but still alarming," he added.

Five road traffic accidents involving casualties were also reported over the holiday break so far, again somewhat of a fall on last year's total.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!