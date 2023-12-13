Installation highlighting intimate partner violence opens at EKA

An artwork highlighting intimate partner violence is on display outside the Estonian Academia of Arts (EKA) in Tallinn to raise awareness of the social problem.

The project is part of the intimate partner violence prevention program launched by the President Kaljulaid Foundation.  

"A close friend spoke about their experience of intimate partner violence. Everyday situations were the worst, such as dinner time, where family members act as though everything is fine. It goes on and on and everyone goes on with their lives and smiles, even when horrors are happening in the family," said third-year art student Marc Léger Sauvageot who created the work.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

